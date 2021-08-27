Meanwhile in Vancouver: Scientists Suggest Coyote Attacks Linked to Drugs, We Didn’t Know Weed Hit Like That

Coyotes are funny little dogs that roam around town in packs, howl at the moon, and are happy to eat discarded cat food. So while it can be a bit startling to come across one when taking out the trash, they usually bolt at the first sign of a human.

At least they used to. Recent exploits up and down the west coast have challenged that perception.

In California, a coyote walked into a middle school classroom on the first day of school, presumably to get back to the post-summer grind with the rest of the 14-year olds. And whilst a moody coyote with acne is a startling image, the really terrifying trend is happening in Vancouver where a spate of recent attacks has left locals shaken (and bitten).

The attacks began earlier this year in Stanley Park, with roughly 30 taking place since the start of summer. But things really began heating up last week when a couple’s romantic picnic got rudely interrupted after a hungry coyote ambushed them in a desperate attempt to score some aged gouda.

According to Shelley Alexander (a coyote expert from the University of Calgary), the attacks are most likely the result of people feeding the coyotes.

And drugs.

“That’s a precursor to an attack,” Alexander said, adding that in Stanley Park there’s, “definitely chronic feeding.”

She went on to mention a bunch of other factors like urbanization, weather, and opioids, but we’re pretty sure she ultimately meant the coyotes are eating chronic weed brownies and tripping so hard that human legs are transforming into roast turkey legs before their very eyes.

While Alexander’s theories are pure speculation at this point, we sure hope she’s right and it is the drugs, and not a violent global coyote uprising like the prophecies foretold.

Cover Photo: Kathleen Reeder Wildlife Photography (Getty Images)

1/10 Meanwhile in NFTs: Influencer Sells Her Love (Do These Things Come With a Receipt?) More weird news. Photo: Instagram (@martirenti)

2/10 Meanwhile in Australia: Couple Goes Viral For Cliffside Sex (And You Thought Sex on the Beach Was Ballsy) More weird news. Photo: Facebook



3/10 Meanwhile at Lollapalooza: Hilarious Drunk Girl Set to ‘Smooth Criminal’ Is Our #MarryMe of the Week More weird news. Photo: Reddit

4/10 Meanwhile in Olympics: Former Competitor Busted For Smuggling $200 Million of Cocaine, Maybe This Could Be a Sport, Too? More weird news. Photo: Jonathan Wood / Stringer (Getty Images)



5/10 Meanwhile in China: Constipated Man Attempts Curing the Runs by Putting Live Eel Up His Ass and Almost Dies, A Nursery Rhyme Old as Time More weird news. Photo: Andrew Marriott (Getty Images)

6/10 First Classless Passenger Duct-Taped to Seat (Again) After Slapping Flight Attendant Butts, Apparently Not Everything Is Complementary Up Front (Watch) More weird news. Photo: YouTube



7/10 Meanwhile on TikTok: Amazon Delivery Turns One Florida Shopper into Instant Hoarder (And We Thought Our Shopping Habits Were Bad) More weird news. Photo: TikTok (@cassie5616)

8/10 Meanwhile with MAGA: Get-Rich-Quick Scheme Magacoin Debuts Perfect Cryptocurrency For Overpaying On Cheap Conspiracy Theories More weird news. Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)



9/10 Meanwhile on TikTok: Woman Earns Guinness World Record Showing Off Ridiculous Size of Her Mouth, Think They Call That a Trophy Wife More weird news. Photo: TikTok (@samramsdell)

10/10 Capitol Rioter Working on Donald Trump Zombie-Killing Video Game (We Can’t Wait to Not Play It) More weird news. Photo: Facebook

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.