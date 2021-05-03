Ranked! The 8 Best Meats to Barbecue

Summer is just around the corner…and after the Covid winter we’ve just suffered through, we are so ready to attack it – hard. What better way to celebrate the warmest season of the year than getting outside, firing up the grill, and cooking up way more meat than you could – or should – eat in one sitting?

When those glorious warm days finally arrive, we won’t waste them consuming plant-based anything. We want all the poultry, fish, and beef we can stomach. That’s why we’ve rounded up the eight best meats to grill this summer. Each brings something to the (picnic) table, whether it’s affordability, ease of cooking, health benefits, or incredible flavor. Put your apron on, get your condiments in order, prep your side dishes, and bring on the meat sweats!

Cover Photo: Jelena Danilovic (Getty Images)

1/8 Bratwurst Hot dogs are for cheapskates and immature palates. Take your grilling game up a notch with brats. They cook quickly and can feed a crowd easily.

2/8 Hamburgers Who doesn't love a hamburger? A juicy patty between two buns with all the fixings is the epitome of outdoor summer eating.



3/8 Chicken Whether you grill breasts, thighs, wings, or a whole bird, chicken is an affordable, healthy alternative to the plethora of red meat eating that comes along with grilling season.

4/8 Pork Shoulder Grilling pork shoulder is an all-day endeavor, but the end result is meat so tender it will just fall off the bone and you'll likely have leftovers to last you for days.



5/8 Ribs Ribs are finger-lickin' good and help you tap into your caveman energy. Choose beef or pork, and make sure to slather them with a top-tier BBQ sauce. The messier the eating experience, the better.

6/8 Salmon Heart-healthy fish is a good way to balance all the other meats you're grilling up this summer. Get your grill good and hot, then cook up your salmon filets in a matter of minutes.



7/8 Steak If you only make one thing on the grill this summer, it's gotta be steak. (But why would you limit yourself to only one meat?) A little salt and pepper and you're good to go. Make sure to babysit your hunk of beef so it doesn't get overcooked. A little cow blood won't hurt you.

8/8 Turkey Admit it: beef can get boring if you eat it too often. Change up your hamburger routine by making patties from lean ground turkey. That, or sub in turkey when you're worn out of chicken. You can even grill a whole bird if you're so inclined. Leftover turkey makes for great sandwiches!

