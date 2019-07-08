Yakima River, Washington

Washington prides itself on being one of the rainiest places on earth, so what could be more awkward than a river valley located deep in the PNW claiming to have 300 days of sun? How about falling backward into a garbage can as you wave hello to your dream crush across a crowded bar?

Why not get out of town for a while and take a float down one of America's lazy rivers for the summer's perfect refresh on love, life, and everything holy?