End of Summer Countdown: 7 Must-Do Moments Before School is Back in Session

The dog days of summer are here, which means soon you’ll be forced into closed-toed shoes and classrooms. Before you say farewell to super long days and swimwear, there’s still time left to get into trouble, which you’ll want to do because someday you’ll have to grow the eff up and get a job. And in America, once you get a job, you stop having fun and you die inside, which is something a 10-day vacation can’t undo. So make it count while you can, and get the most out of summer by accomplishing these must-do moments before summer’s gone.

Photo: DisobeyArt (Getty Images)

1/7 Get Too High While In Public No. You're not dead. You're just too high.

2/7 Hook Up With Your Ex You've got a new lease on life and part of that lease says you should hook up with your ex...while you can.

3/7 Sex On The Beach You're only young once. Remember that. No one wants to have sex on the beach once their back's constantly aching. Bang in strange places while you still can!

4/7 Get Dumped Whoops. You should've broken up with your girlfriend before hooking up with your ex. Cheaters never prosper, which is why you're crying in a Starbucks, single again.



5/7 Throw An Out-Of-Control Rager If you're single, you might as well enjoy it. Throw a killer party the weekend your parents go out of town. Drink all the drinks. Do all the drugs. Live to tell the story.

6/7 Late Night Swim We've got two words for you post party: Skinny. Dipping.

7/7 Existential Crisis You're not in a glass case of emotion. You're just incredibly hungover and your ego is bruised. You'll be fine by the time school starts up.

