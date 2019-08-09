Living / Fun / Life Hacks
party

Party’s Over: 7 Sneaky Ways to Get People Out of Your House This Summer

by Ken Franklin

Summer is the season of backyard barbecues, weekday ragers, and Saturday shindigs. But what happens when you’re over the party before the party is over? How can you encourage your guests to hit the road without being a dick and straight-up kicking them out? Next time the party’s in full swing and you find yourself yawning, try one of these seven super sneaky ways to wind things down without any bad vibes befalling you. After all, going to a party is awesome, but throwing one kind of sucks.

Photo: Orbon Alija (Getty Images)

Read the playbook: How To Tell Your Girlfriend You Want To See Other People (But Also Her)

Get ready to rumble: The Do’s And Dont’s Of Bachelor Partying

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.