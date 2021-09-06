Meanwhile on TikTok: Woman Shows Parents PowerPoint Presentation to Announce She’s a Stripper, We Give It an A+

Some things are hard to share with your parents. Some things are better kept to yourself. But basic information, like what you do for a living, is probably going to come up at some point and if you’re making your money in an unorthodox way, you better plan how to break the news to the ‘rents. One woman who works as a stripper came up with a very calm, rational, and collected way to tell her parents she’s a sex worker: with a PowerPoint presentation.

Her name is Lex and she lives in Portland. She literally sat her parents down in front of a screen and walked them through her line of work. Her sister Sami shared a video of the presentation on TikTok and it went viral.

“Today I reveal to you a secret,” Lex began. “Any guesses you have, you will be wrong. I’m telling you simply because I want the people I love and trust the most to know what’s going on in my life and to have the joy of sharing my journey with you.”

She continued: “What this secret does mean: I’m talented, I’m cool, I’m powerful. What this secret does not mean: I’m pregnant or in danger.”

Finally, she made the big announcement: “I’m a stripper! As in I pole dance at a strip club and I love it!”

Anticipating that her parents would have questions, she even included an FAQ at the end of the presentation. “First, you might be thinking, “Why? What’s the point? Well, it’s a sex-positive environment and I can express myself safely. It’s a performance… theatrics if you will,” she explained.

She also addressed safety. “There’s full anonymity in this club environment. [The] culture of strip clubs in Portland is very much sex-positive and very safe,” she said. “There’s not like drugs or shady business practices that are commonplace.”

She summed her job duties as dancing and chatting with people. And, yes, she pays taxes.

She ended on a positive note. “[It is] one of the funnest jobs I’ve ever had. And I don’t want you to worry,” she said. “There’s no reason why I didn’t tell you, I just didn’t really get around to it.”

To her delight, her parents were supportive. “I really appreciate you being forthright and sharing your life with us, and I’m glad you are powerful,” her mother said.

Wow. A bomb-dropping like that could have gone so many ways. Luckily for Lex, it went better than most of us could ever hope for. Behold the power of the PowerPoint! That’s what we call an A+ presentation. Go collect your gold star, sweetheart.

Cover Photo: TikTok

