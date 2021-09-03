Meanwhile in Doppelgangers: Sheriff’s Deputy’s Resemblance to The Rock Is So Uncanny It’s Criminal

Celebrities and doppelgangers go together like hard bodies and bad movies. But the latest star look-alike has everyone – including the original famous dude himself – doing a double-take. Meet Eric Fields, a 37-year-old patrol lieutenant of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama. He looks like he could be wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson’s twin brother, and the resemblance has social media – and “The Rock” himself – shook.

“I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child,” Fields told news outlet AL.com. “I go along with it. It’s humorous. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess.”

Really, he couldn’t have asked to look like a friendlier celebrity than Johnson, who recently commented on the resemblance on social media after the story went viral.

“Oh shit! Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler,” Johnson tweeted along with pics of Fields on the left and himself on the right. “Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em.”

Fields, ever the gentleman, responded to The Rock with a virtual cheers.

Fields has gained such a reputation for his Dwayne Johnson looks that even strangers have requested to meet him. But it appears he’s taking all this attention all in stride and his ego hasn’t blown up to the size of his biceps (yet).

“It’s flattering, but it’s also a little nerve-racking as far as what others expect I guess,” he told AL.com. “I just plan on being me. I’ll cut up. I’m a big cut-up. If it comes up and somebody says that, I’ll play along. I really couldn’t be anybody but me. I’m just glad I could be part of someone’s happiness and laughter.”

If The Rock ever needs a body double, he knows who to call.

