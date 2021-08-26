Meanwhile in Hollywood: Dwayne Johnson Surprises Celebrity-Seeking Tourists With Drive-By Cameo (Video)
Say what you will about Dwayne Johnson’s film choices, political aspirations, or side hustles. One thing about the wrestler-turned-actor remains indisputable: he’s a genuinely nice dude – and we have the video to prove it!
The Rock’s latest good deed took place in his Los Angeles neighborhood where a tour bus packed with celebrity-seeking riders cruised through. Johnson pulled up alongside the open-top vehicle with his window rolled down, and asked, “Hey, you guys know where I can find The Rock?”
He was immediately recognized and the fans freaked. “How you guys doing?” he asked with a laugh. The lay people frantically grabbed their phones and tried to take in the brief encounter with one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. “I’ll wait, don’t worry,” he reassured the tourists.
After everyone sufficiently documented the moment, he said, “You guys have a good trip. Thank you. Love you, too.”
After pulling away, he said, “That was fun. A good way to start off my Saturday.”
Johnson later posted his video on Instagram. “Love pullin’ up in my pick up truck beside all these tour buses that tour my neighborhood and surprising the heck outta people!!! One of the cool parts of fame & my job ~ makin’ a few folks happy,” he captioned the vid.
View this post on Instagram
If only more celebrities were this accessible – and this friendly – we might actually consider dropping our hard-earned dough on one of those tours. Until then, we’ll just have to fan boy vicariously over Instagram.
Cover Photo: @therock (Instagram)
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Britney Spears Models New Target Bikinis on Instagram, That’s What We Call a Bullseye
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
2/10
Blake Lively Bares Boobs With Chuck Taylors at ‘Free Guy’ Premiere (One Guess Which We’re More Excited About)
Read more here.
Photo: Arturo Holmes / Staff (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Mandatory Music: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Celebrate “WAP-iversary” with Unseen Footage, Tease Another Collab to Crush Our Reality
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
4/10
Meanwhile at Lollapalooza: Sign Language Interpreter Nails Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ And Somehow Makes Song More Provocative (Video)
Read more here.
Photo: Scott Legato (Getty Images)
-
5/10
Who Wore It Better: Jennifer Aniston v. Harry Styles
Read more here.
Photo: Emma Summerton for InStyle and JMEnternational / Contributor (Getty Images)
6/10
The Funniest Tweet Reactions to Rumors That Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Are More Than Just 'Friends'
Read more here.
Photo: NBC
-
7/10
New ‘Stranger Things 4’ Sneak Peek Trailer Gives Both Good News and Bad News
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
8/10
Watch Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Prove They Bathe Their Kids in Hilarious Instagram Video (But Can They Pass the Sniff Test?)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
-
9/10
Arnold Schwarzenegger Says ‘Screw Your Freedom’ to Anti-Masking ‘Schmucks’ in Brutally Honest YouTube Rant
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
10/10
Meanwhile in Music: Sugar Ray Singer Mark McGrath Crows Himself ‘Last Douchebag,’ But Let’s Not Forget the Biggest, Too
Read more here.
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg / Contributor (Getty Images)