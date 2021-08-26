Meanwhile in Hollywood: Dwayne Johnson Surprises Celebrity-Seeking Tourists With Drive-By Cameo (Video)

Say what you will about Dwayne Johnson’s film choices, political aspirations, or side hustles. One thing about the wrestler-turned-actor remains indisputable: he’s a genuinely nice dude – and we have the video to prove it!

The Rock’s latest good deed took place in his Los Angeles neighborhood where a tour bus packed with celebrity-seeking riders cruised through. Johnson pulled up alongside the open-top vehicle with his window rolled down, and asked, “Hey, you guys know where I can find The Rock?”

He was immediately recognized and the fans freaked. “How you guys doing?” he asked with a laugh. The lay people frantically grabbed their phones and tried to take in the brief encounter with one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. “I’ll wait, don’t worry,” he reassured the tourists.

After everyone sufficiently documented the moment, he said, “You guys have a good trip. Thank you. Love you, too.”

After pulling away, he said, “That was fun. A good way to start off my Saturday.”

Johnson later posted his video on Instagram. “Love pullin’ up in my pick up truck beside all these tour buses that tour my neighborhood and surprising the heck outta people!!! One of the cool parts of fame & my job ~ makin’ a few folks happy,” he captioned the vid.

If only more celebrities were this accessible – and this friendly – we might actually consider dropping our hard-earned dough on one of those tours. Until then, we’ll just have to fan boy vicariously over Instagram.

