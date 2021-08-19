Kendall Jenner Sports Boyfriend Devin Booker’s Gold Medal While Chugging Beer on Vacation (Definitely in the Running For Best Girlfriend Ever)
Of all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, we have to say that Kendall Jenner is the least impressive. She’s scrawny, unexciting, and isn’t doing much of interest in the professional world. But one thing she does have going for her is a relationship with NBA star Devin Booker. Based on Instagram snaps alone, she’s clearly a very cool girlfriend.
The latest proof? A pic in which Jenner is seen lounging on a boat, sipping a beer, and wearing Booker’s new gold medal from Team USA’s basketball victory at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. The sultry pic, which features Jenner in a bikini and baseball cap, was part of a series of images posted on Booker’s Instagram account.
View this post on Instagram
“LAKE BOi,” he captioned the post, which also included a shot of him swimming, a pic of his dog looking out over the water, and a brief video clip of the pooch coasting along the lake.
The couple has been Instagram official since Valentine’s Day. “She is crazy about him. She has never looked happier. Her whole family loves Devin too,” an anonymous source told People. “They’re still young, but everyone is rooting for them. They are a great couple.”
We wish these two the best, and hope Booker continues to share bikini pics of his lady love with the rest of us mere mortals.
Cover Photo: @dbook (Instagram)
