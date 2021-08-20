Meanwhile in California: Massive Brawl Erupts During Rams Preseason Game, Sparks High Hopes For Regular Season (Video)

Welcome to SoFi Stadium in sunny California where the pizza tastes like an old shoe and the game highlights include a 46-yard punt return and one dude transforming into a human piñata.

After a year with zero fans attending an NFL game, the first preseason kickoff proved to be a smacker all thanks to one superfan in the capacity crowd.

And let’s be honest, the only reason to attend a sporting event these days is to witness a massive fan brawl. Yet while there happens to be a new one just about every week, the crosstown rivalry between the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers proved to be an especially electric matchup.

The fight began with the usual drunken trash-talking and bro-posturing and fully ignited after one woman threw a can of soda at the tense Rams fan in the Aaron Donald jersey. Despite having the upper hand, he quickly got sucked into a maelstrom of limbs (by what appears to be a flock of fellow Rams fans).

Check it out:

Huge fight at the Rams-Chargers game at SoFi Stadium… pic.twitter.com/aOrndTxdKF — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) August 15, 2021

In case you wanted to see that from a different angle, here you go:

From above, it looks like the side-bout was even more action-packed than the main one, with the guy in the yellow shirt battling two drunk, overweight dudes at once.

Impressive.

So while we can all agree that the stands are a great place to flex your boxing skills – with ticket prices averaging $300 a pop – why don’t superfans skip the games altogether and just start fighting on their front lawns with the game flickering in the background? Not only will the pesky sporting event no longer distract from the brawl – the beer will be way cheaper.

Cover Photo: Twitter

1/10 Meanwhile in Florida: Woman Arrested For Skinny-Dipping in Stranger’s Pool, Should Get a Medal of Honor More weird news. Photo: Ekspansio (Getty Images)

2/10 Meanwhile in New York: Graphic Pizza Parlor Brawl Has It All (Soup Ladles and Burnt Crust For Weapons), Shows a Very Hangry Crowd (Hilarious Video) More weird news. Photo: Instagram (@fresh-hot-pie)



3/10 Meanwhile on TikTok: Woman Literally Poaches Her Face During Botched Egg Hack, Perfect If You Like Your Sexy Photos a Little Runny More weird news. Photo: TikTok

4/10 Meanwhile at the Circus: Teen Slapped in Face by Seagull on Amusement Ride Is Worth the Image in Your Mind More weird news. Photo: YouTube



5/10 Meanwhile in Oklahoma: Missing Murder Suspect Arrested After Commenting on Police Facebook Post (You’ll Never Guess What She Asked For) More weird news. Photo: Facebook (Tulsa Police Department)

6/10 Quarantine Gold: Woman Using Face Mask to Pick Up Dog Poop Before Putting It Back on Is Still Our Favorite Pandemic Fail More weird news. Photo: Instagram (@thefatjewish)



7/10 Meanwhile in New York: Brawl Breaks Out at Yankee Stadium After Fan Pegs Outfielder in the Head, It’s a Beautiful Day For Baseball (Video) More weird news. Photo: Twitter (@RJsportsEh)

8/10 Breaking: Massive Internet Outage Shuts Down Delta, McDonald’s, HBO Max, and Airbnb (Is This the 4 Horsemen From Hell?) More weird news. Photo: Prostock-Studio (Getty Images)



9/10 Plot Twist! Judge Suspended After Pulling Gun Out in Court, It Does Not Please the Court More weird news. Photo: John Lund (Getty Images)

10/10 Meanwhile in Japan: Man Almost Masturbates to Death (But What a Way to Go) More weird news. Photo: feelphotoart (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.