Sarah Silverman Bares Her Butt on Instagram to Promote Podcast (And It’s a Beautiful Full Moon)

Celebrities have two main tools they use for free promotion these days. One is Instagram. The other is nudity. Both seem to work well, which is why the rich and famous keep baring all on social media. They don’t just want your likes, they want your fandom and patronage as well. The latest celeb to strip down in order to spread the word about a new project? Sarah Silverman.

The girl-next-door comedian recently posted a bathroom selfie to promote her podcast. There was just one thing missing: her panties. (Not that we’re complaining.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Silverman (@sarahkatesilverman)

“Click the link in my bio, then click “subscribe” to my podcast then go to bed knowing you did something great for humanity,” a bespectacled Silverman captioned the full moon shot.

We don’t know how many new podcast subscribers she racked up, but she did net over 81K likes as of this writing. And as funny as Silverman can be, the comments section was just as packed with laughs as any of the standup’s specials.

“I so wanted this to be a ‘waxed and vaxxed’ post,” one commented.

“Okay this worked. Im straight now,” an apparently gay dude wrote.

“This is basically my pandemic look. Those yoga-pants people are ambitious. I like to think of it as a sexy librarian meets Winnie the Pooh type of thing,” another fan shared.

“Omg the tiniest tooshy evah! adorbz,” one woman gushed.

“Please start an onlyfans of just goofy sexy funny photos,” one fan begged.

We actually really like that last suggestion. Podcasts are so 2019. OnlyFans is where it’s at – and Silverman could bring a whole new aesthetic to the porn site. Oh, well. A horny fanboy can hope…

Cover Photo: Rich Fury/VF20 / Contributor (Getty Images)

