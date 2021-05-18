Culture / Sports

MMA Fighter Ends Up in Hospital With Broken Penis, Not the Brain Injury He Had in Mind (Video)

by Christopher Osburn
We’re sure you’ve all seen a UFC fight or two, a lower-level MMA fight, or at least a clip on Sports Center. So, you’re keenly aware that, in the course of a fight, injuries happen. Many are small and others are quite catastrophic (like Chris Weidman’s shattered leg). We’ve seen broken eye sockets, broken limbs, bruised ribs, and any number of cuts and abrasions. Few MMA injuries are exceptionally newsworthy. That is, until now. What’s more newsworthy is the fact that this MMA fighter suffered this very life-changing injury outside of the ring.

That’s because Ray Elbe, known in the fighting world as “Magical Ray” had a not-so-magical injury that occurred in (of all places) the bedroom. The mixed martial artist took a break from training for a tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to enjoy some extracurricular activities between the sheets.

He must have been using some of his MMA moves because, in the process of the intimacy, he broke his penis. Yes, you read that right. If you didn’t know it already, you can break your penis. Let that sink in for a moment. He detailed the whole ordeal on TLC’s Sex Sent Me to the ER.

Obviously, even when erect, your penis is not actually a bone. But a strange maneuver during sex resulted in Elbe’s penis snapping (the spongy tissue tore and ruptured) and blood spilling everywhere. He was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery that lasted a whopping 12 hours to fix his broken manhood.

If he returns to the ring, he should have a lot less fear in the octagon. That’s because, regardless of how brutal and bloody the fight, there’s a pretty good chance he won’t receive an injury any more painful than the one he got in bed.

