Female Commentator Compliments Winning Boxer’s Father on His Good Sperm, Takes the Commentating to Flattering New Awkwardness

Sports commentators say the darndest things. We get it; it’s a tough job to come up with clever, off-the-cuff quips while a game, match, or bout is happening simultaneously. Mistakes, faux pas, and Freudian slips are bound to happen. But one announcer’s recent flub has collectively made boxing fans blush.

Earlier this month, boxer Ryan Garcia defeated Brit Luke Campbell, taking home the interim WBC lightweight title. The moment of victory came at the 1:58 mark in the seventh round when Garcia hit Campbell with a vicious body shot that sent Campbell to the mat. The referee then waved his hands and ended the match.

But this wasn’t the only Garcia family member to kick ass that night. Sean Garcia, Ryan’s younger brother, defeated Rene Marquez in an earlier contest.

That’s why DAZN commentator Kate Abdo felt the need to congratulate the boxers’ father. Unfortunately, she did so with the most awkward compliment ever.

“You make them pretty, you make them athletic, that’s some good sperm you got there sir,” she said.

Henry slinked away, but fans didn’t seem to mind the off-color commentary. In fact, looking at Abdo’s mentions on Twitter, you get the feeling that guys are dying to be complimented on their little swimmers.

Boxing was great but tonight shall be remembered for one thing…… #GarciaCampbell pic.twitter.com/BYl9vo5XRp — Derek Cooper (@cooperderek) January 3, 2021

The legendary @kate_abdo knows good sperm when she sees it yessir — Gary Shaw (@GaryShaw90) January 3, 2021

She wants some horchata — Julio G (@Jul10G7o7) January 3, 2021

While there are certainly some gender politics to unpack here, we’ll leave that to the academics. The moral of the story? Complimenting someone on their good genes just might be an effective way at getting in their pants.

Cover Photo: Philipp Schmidli / Stringer (Getty Images)

You’ve got to be kidding: Elon Musk and Grimes Join the List of Celebrities With Terrible Names For Their Kids

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Babies on the way: Celebrity Couples Expecting in 2021

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.