Kim Kardashian West Dons Dress Featuring Her Own Face; We’ve Officially Reached Peak Kardashian

The Kardashians are a family famous for…being famous. You’d think they’d have some other value to society, but we can’t figure out what it is. Yet somehow, they’ve managed to slap their names on everything from makeup and underwear to video games and emojis – not to mention the E! reality series that made them a household name.

But now, the Kardashian fam has taken their self-aggrandizing narcissism to a whole ‘nother level. How? Kim Kardashian West, the most well-known member of the celebrity clan, recently appeared wearing a dress with her face printed on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

“Birthday Collection Shoot. I loved this day! Slide to see this purple eye !!! Fun fact… my room growing up was all lavender and purple has always been such a pretty color to me that’s why I wanted my birthday collection to have the prettiest purple palette!” read the caption.

Of course this wasn’t just “for funsies,” as Kim K’s followers might say. She was selling something. “Shop the bday collection now on KKWbeauty.com,” the caption concluded.

So she’s a walking billboard…for herself. We applaud your body confidence, Kim, but one pretty face per human is plenty. Any more than that and you’re going to “wear” us out.

Cover Photo: @kimkardashian (Instagram)

You’ve got to be kidding: Elon Musk and Grimes Join the List of Celebrities With Terrible Names For Their Kids

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Babies on the way: Celebrity Couples Expecting in 2020

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.