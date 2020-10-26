‘Ghostbusters’ Theme Song Crosses Streams With Beastie Boys’ ‘Intergalactic’ (The Remake We’ve Been Waiting For)

“Who you gonna call?” That question has permeated popular culture ever since 1984, when Ivan Reitman’s Ghostbusters, starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis (R.I.P.), Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Rick Moranis, released in theaters. Unlike weaker, less enjoyable films, a theme song accompanied Ghostbusters. Ray Parker’s titular track is as iconic and beloved as the film itself. To suggest improving either, or altering them in any way, would be like crossing proton streams.

YouTuber William Maranci did the unthinkable and paired the Ghostbusters theme song with the Beastie Boys’ “Intergalactic.” His video intermixes scenes from Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters 2 (1989) with clips from the Beastie Boys’ music video. At first, you may not know what’s happening, it might seem as if “all life as you know it stopping instantaneously and every molecule in your body exploding at the speed of light.” Surprisingly, once the two songs reconcile their differences, the offspring’s energy is more than the equivalent of its parentage. Check it out below.

Although the upcoming Ghostbusters sequel, Ghostbusters: Afterlife (delayed due to COVID-19), looks promising, 2016’s Ghostbusters remake did little to revitalize the franchise. That said, Maranci Ghostbusters/Beastie Boys hybrid isn’t just the remake we’ve been waiting for, it’s the one we deserve. The rap hit’s lyrics pad the original Ghostbusters instrumentals perfectly, and the imagery (giant robots, alien monsters, the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, etc.) blends together seamlessly. There’s only one downside: “Who you gonna call?” is gone.

Thankfully, Parker’s lyrics are already seared into our brain, so we can enjoy Maranci’s rendition despite the omission. We don’t have to imagine a world where civilians wander around aimlessly unsure of who to call. The unanimous answer to that inquiry will always be “Ghostbusters.”

Cover Photo: Columbia Pictures/MTV

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.