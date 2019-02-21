Living / Culture / Gaming / Gear
Ghostbusters Transformers

‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘Transformers’ Celebrate 35 Years With Radical Team-Up

by Alex Santa Maria
Photo: Oscar Sánchez Photography (Getty Images)

Thirty-five years is a long time to keep anything relevant. Most of the things we love today, like Xbox Live, social media, and Diet Mountain Dew didn’t exist back in 1984. What did exist are two iconic franchises. On the silver screen, you had Bill Murray and Dan Ackroyd catching lightning in a Crystal Skull bottle with Ghostbusters. Down the toy aisle, the Transformers shifted from a Japanese franchise into an American icon. Now, to celebrate the longevity of both franchises (and to perhaps steer fans away from recent installments), the two ’80s titans are teaming up in a most unexpected way.

From screen to stage: ‘Metal’ Cover Band That Performs As Transformers Would Make Michael Bay’s Ears Bleed

American pastime: 12 Nostalgic Baseball Movies That Hit Cinematic Home Runs