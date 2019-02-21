I Ain't Afraid of No Ghosts

Will this be the last see of this monumental team-up? Is mixing and matching universes the way forward for '80s franchises looking for a boost? Perhaps, but who knows what the future holds. While we wait to find out, we can at least be safe in the knowledge that it probably can't get any worse for Optimus or Slimer. Maybe the cycle has restarted and these old favorites can once again recapture the magic they once had.