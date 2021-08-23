This Is the Best Dick Length to Make a Woman Come (So Size Does Matter, Study Says)
Photo: Prostock-Studio (Getty Images)
As soon as we’re aware, many men are concerned about the size of their members. Is it big enough? Is it wide enough? These are the thoughts that make men toss and turn at night. We’re so concerned with the size of our trouser snakes we buy sports cars and massive SUVs in an effort to alleviate the stress of not being big enough. But are our stresses, anxiety, and penile assumptions all wrong? Do we have no real reason to worry whether or not our wieners can actually satisfy a woman? According to a recent study, all of our fears are actually correct.
According to studies in the US, the average penis size is between 5.1 and 5.5 inches. If you’re larger than that, good on you. If you’re smaller. Ouch. Regardless, BIG One Dating (apparently a dating service for well-endowed men) surveyed 4,761 women about dating. Obviously, penis size popped up (pun intended).
Two of the most important questions asked were about the last time the women had sex. They were: “How big was his penis?” and “Did you orgasm via penetration?”
What did they discover? Sorry less-endowed men, the best penis size for a woman’s climax is eight inches. Larger or smaller and the orgasm rates drop. Giant penises made a woman orgasm just as often as tiny ones. Proving that there really is too much of a good thing.
