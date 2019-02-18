Culture / Entertainment / Sports
Baseball Movies

12 Nostalgic Baseball Movies That Hit Cinematic Home Runs

by Patrick Green
Photo: Archives (Getty Images)

If baseball is America’s pastime, then movies are our passion. As the start of spring training marks the beginning of a new MLB season, we look back at 12 Nostalgic Baseball Movies that made us root, root, root for the home team.

Dance-off: Top 10 Best Player Walk-up Songs In Baseball

Bet on it: 5 Realistic Options For A Las Vegas MLB Baseball Team

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.