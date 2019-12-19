7 Questions We Have About The ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Trailer

Is this secretly a 'Stranger Things' reboot?

It sure seems like it. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is secretly titled Stranger Things: The Movie. Aside from being a great example of a snake eating its own tail, it seems that perhaps Jason Reitman convinced his father to let him direct the movie simply so that he could stomp out everything that made the originals so memorable. More than anything, the originals (and even to a certain extent the 2016 reboot) were distinctly New York movies, to the point that they were a distinctive character in the franchise itself. The trailer may not be indicative of tone behind Ghostbusters: Afterlife, but time will tell if Reitman made a mistake with this movie. For now, however, it seems that something is off with the new reboot.