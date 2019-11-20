TV Classic ‘Mad About You’ Gets Quiet Reboot 20 Years Later, We’re Not Mad About It

Despite the original version of Mad About You boosting the sitcom libido of NBC between 1992 and 1999, the reboot that just drops tonight is (shockingly) not a part of the Peacock reboot army. But that’s about the only thing shocking about it. The first six episodes, found exclusively on Spectrum, reunite co-stars Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt for a no-holds-barred slugfest of light banter over bagels and coffee. So naturally, if you happen to get snowed in and all your other apps and devices stop working for 2 1/2 hours tonight, consider tuning in for a laugh. Just don’t expect to be wowed — which might actually be the charm of this trip down sitcom lane, reminiscent of a visit to your grandparent’s house where nothing has changed in decades. For more feelings of mild anger, check out this list of upcoming reboots below.

1/10 'Alf' (Warner Bros. TV) If you don’t already know about this ‘80s sitcom about a squat, furry alien who eats cats, reboot mania is here to inform you.

2/10 'Clueless' (CBS) Clueless is a cult classic for a reason, mainly Alicia Silverstone's lip-quivering repartee. We’ll see if CBS can recapture the same satirical twist of the knife to dissect teen apathy in the year 2020. On the plus side, Paul Rudd could reprise his role since he's aged backwards.

3/10 'Conan the Barbarian' (Amazon) Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik is rumored to be reviving this strapping hero made famous by Arnold Schwarzenegger's muscles. With Amazon money behind it, the production value should be high. Fingers crossed the ex-Governator makes a cameo as an old, ripped guy.

4/10 'Gossip Girl' (HBO Max) This show only ended eight years ago, but plenty of gossip has gone unshared since then. Our prediction is Twitter will be the star of the show.



5/10 'Grease: Rydell High' (HBO Max) HBO Max is really banking on the teen market with yet another reboot set in the fast-paced world of high school. It worked for Riverdale, will it work for Danny Zuko?

6/10 'High School Musical: The Series' (Disney+) This sugary reboot has got us singing choruses of “No, please, no.” And "Why, Disney, why?"

7/10 'The Jetsons' (ABC) This relic from the '60s is getting revived for modern audiences with a strange twist. Helmed by Robert Zemeckis, the new series will ditch its cartoon roots for a live-action makeover. Future disaster in the making.

8/10 'Lizzie McGuire' (Disney+) For those constantly wishing for a little more Hilary Duff in their lives, consider your wish granted.



9/10 'Northern Exposure' (CBS) It wasn't a major hit when it first reached TV screens back in 1990, which means it just might stand a chance at reboot glory. We're looking forward to more on-screen moose antics. And if we don't get any, there'll be hell to pay.

10/10 'Rugrats' (Nickelodeon) Rugrats was a staple for any Nickelodeon kid growing up in the '90s and we think a reboot could pick up right where it left off. Cartoons never age. We're not even mad about this one.

