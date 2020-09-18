Old & Older: Jim Carrey Tapped to Play Joe Biden on ‘SNL’ As Elderly Election Season Ramps Up With Trump

The best part of any election season isn’t the actual voting. It definitely isn’t the campaign ads. No, the best part is the political parody on Saturday Night Live. The upcoming season of the comedy skit show will once again be filmed in-studio with Alec Baldwin reviving his Emmy award-winning Trump impersonation and Maya Rudolph doing her hilarious take on Kamala Harris. As for Biden? Jim Carrey is stepping into his shoes (and no, they aren’t Converse like Harris’ IRL).

As much as we love Carrey (especially when he was in his glory days in movies like The Mask, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, and Dumb & Dumber), he’s recently been cast in more dramatic roles and, we must admit, we think of him now as a serious actor. Can he still make us laugh? The jury is out.

Casting Carrey as Biden is a bit of an odd move; while the actor is 58 years old, that’s a far cry from the presidential candidate’s senile age of 77 years. Carrey also has an awesome head of hair, while Biden’s gray mane is barely there.

How did SNL producer Lorne Michaels land on Carrey? “There was some interest on his part. And then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was,” he told Vulture. “He will give the part energy and strength, and…hopefully it’s funny.”

Previous actors who played ol’ Joe on the show include Woody Harrelson and Jason Sudeikis. Carrey can certainly hold his own in that crowd. We can’t wait to see where he takes the character when SNL returns for its 46th season on Sat. Oct. 3.

