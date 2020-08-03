Trump-Approved Doctor Touts Cure for Coronavirus; Watch Out For That Demon Semen, Though

It always amazes us who gets to be a doctor. Shouldn’t there be some sort of psychological screening before people are bestowed with the M.D. title? Take, for example, Dr. Stella Immanuel of Houston, Texas. This so-called health professional has claimed that “demon semen” is the cause of gynecological problems. Apparently, while women are asleep, demons have sex with them and deposit funky spunk in their orifices.

But wait. It gets better (or worse?). She has also stated that the United States government has “reptilian” aliens and that doctors have used alien DNA in medical treatments.

Her milder (but no less wackadoodle and dangerous) claims are that masks are unnecessary during the coronavirus pandemic and that the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine is an effective “cure” for COVID-19, both of which real doctors have disproven with actual science again and again. (Dr. Fauci has gone so far as to recommend goggles in addition to masks.)

No surprise that President Trump is among Dr. Immanuel’s admirers. Even as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Squarespace have removed content relating to this quack, Trump has been enthusiastic in his praise of her.

“I don’t know which country she comes from, but she said that she’s had tremendous success with hundreds of different patients, and I thought her voice was an important voice, but I know nothing about her,” the president said of Dr. Immanuel at a coronavirus press briefing.

This level of stupidity must be genetic, as evidenced by Donald Trump Jr., who tweeted a “must watch!!!” video of an America’s Frontline Doctors summit, sponsored by (who else?) Breitbart, at which the good (bad) doctor spoke. Trump Jr.’s account was soon suspended.

You don’t need a medical degree to see that all of the aforementioned people are sick in the head. Unfortunately, there’s less hope of a cure for them than there is for coronavirus.

Photo: YouTube

