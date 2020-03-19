Tulsi Gabbard Drops Out of Democratic Primary Race, Things Officially Uncertain Now

In a shocking turn of events, Tulsi Gabbard has dropped out of the Democratic primary race. Just when the future couldn’t get more uncertain!

While many of us were looking forward to the first woman president, this white-suited political Gal Gadot has sadly had to step back after a long and closely-fought candidacy against the white, rich and elder status quo. After consistently strong debates, building a large cult following and being a role model for how women can be respectful of other women and avoid bullying in a passionate war for America’s soul, Gabbard has left the race to Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders to determine who will go on to face President Trump in this pre-apocalyptic virus-strickened existence.

But seriously, Gabbard was still polling behind four candidates who weren’t evening running anymore.

Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty)

1/12 Everything Coronavirus Has Ruined So Far For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: mediaphotos (Getty Images)

2/12 The Mandatory Guide to Dating in the Age of Coronavirus For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Gerard Fritz (Getty Images)

3/12 This Coronavirus-Fighting Device Guarantees You’ll Wash Your Hands Long Enough, If You Finally Decide to Wash Them at All For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Charday Penn (Getty Images)

4/12 Hilariously Inventive DIY Face Masks That May (Or May Not) Keep Coronavirus Away For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Alexander Short / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Coronavirus Porn Is the Latest Guilty Pleasure, Quaran-Teens in Your Area (Legal Ones, Of Course) For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Fuse (Getty Images)

6/12 Shame Cone is the Latest Coronavirus Prevention Product (For You, Not the Dog) For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: globalmoments (Getty Images)

7/12 Toilet Paper Alternatives to Cover Your Ass During the Coronavirus Panic For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Darren Fast (Getty Images)

8/12 Young American Forced to Find a Hobby Without Work, Sports and Travel Weighing Him Down, Thanks to Coronavirus For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Oppenheim Bernhard (Getty Images)



9/12 Mandatory Staff Picks: Comfort Movies to Keep You Calm During Your Coronavirus Quarantine For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: CBS Photo Archive / Contributor

10/12 Hand Sanitizer Prices Skyrocket Amid Coronavirus, Our Cheap DIY Suggestions to Avoid Getting Scammed For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: matspersson0 (Getty Images)

11/12 Coronavirus Movie Marathon: The Best Sick Day Films When You Have a Lengthy Quarantine Ahead For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Warner Bros.

12/12 Tito’s Vodka Urges Drinkers Not to Use Its Booze as Hand Sanitizer (But You Should Definitely Stockpile It for Your Quarantine) For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Rawpixel(Getty Images)