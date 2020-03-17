Ted Cruz Isolated After Contact With Coronavirus Positive Man, Trump Expected to Quarantine This Cruz at Sea, Too

There are a lot of nightmare scenarios coming to life via the coronavirus pandemic. The biggest, of course, is the fact that we’re battling this thing and the guy who is supposed to be leading and protecting us is, well, Donald Trump. That’s a nightmare in and of itself. But there are others. For instance, imagine saving up your hard-earned money all year to treat yourself to an all-inclusive cruise and then you’re faced with two options: either cancel your trip or, you know, die.

That is the situation that thousands of people have found themselves in, thanks to COVID-19. The first reported case of a cruise ship being quarantined was the Diamond Princess, a vessel operated by Carnival Corp.’s Princess Cruises. The ship and its passengers were quarantined at a Japanese port after a passenger (who didn’t seem to show any symptoms) tested positive for coronavirus. At the end of it all, more than 700 passengers ended up testing positive, and at least eight people died from it. Since then, multiple cruise lines have suspended operations, which has inevitably caused their stock to plummet, but money isn’t as important as human life and the rest of the world might be wise to take a few plays out of the cruise ship playbook.

Speaking of cruises, Senator Ted Cruz has quarantined himself after coming into contact with two individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. Senator Cruz voluntarily quarantined himself but has yet to actually take a test that would determine whether he has it or not. Cruz said he hasn’t shown any symptoms, so it “doesn’t make sense” to get tested. Because he is an idiot. Still, at least he quarantined himself. Our illustrious president is still out and about, shaking hands, patting backs, and playing golf.

Though a loyal supporter of President Trump, Senator Cruz did state that the administration has not done a great job thus far at containing the virus. “There are areas where they have not done as well, and they need to do better,” he stated. One can only assume, based on his previous reactions to criticism, that President Trump would have had no problem quarantining Cruz, if the senator hadn’t already done it himself.

Photo Credit: Bill Clark (Getty Images)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Calvin Klein Releases Gender Neutral Fragrance, Likely Smells Like Water and Conformity For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Calvin Klein

2/12 New ‘All the Streams’ Lets Cheapskates Watch Streaming Services For Free (Like Watching Cable at Your Parents’) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: shironosov (Getty Images)

3/12 Shame Cone is the Latest Coronavirus Prevention Product (For You, Not the Dog) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: globalmoments (Getty Images)

4/12 Pearl Necklaces (Not That Kind) Are Quickly Becoming the Must-Have Accessory for Men in 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank (Getty Images)



5/12 Joaquin Phoenix About to Marry Fiancee Rooney Mara, Wedding Goers Just Glad the Groom Isn’t Expected to Give Speech For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Coronavirus Porn Is the Latest Guilty Pleasure, Quaran-Teens in Your Area (Legal Ones, Of Course) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Fuse (Getty Images)

7/12 Toilet Paper Alternatives to Cover Your Ass During the Coronavirus Panic For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Darren Fast (Getty Images)

8/12 Everything Coronavirus Has Ruined So Far For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: mediaphotos (Getty Images)



9/12 Adrien Brody Dating Harvey Weinstein’s Ex-Wife, Likely Preparing for Role in Horror Show With Boobytraps For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Drew Altizer Photography (Shutterstock), Dave Benett (Getty Images)

10/12 Police Chief Stripped of Duties, Decides to Strip His Clothing As Well For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: John Summer (Getty Images)

11/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Monkeys Have Their Own Virus to Contend With, Incidentally They Know More About It Than Mike Pence Does About Ours For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jeremy Woodhouse (Getty Images)

12/12 Hand Sanitizer Prices Skyrocket Amid Coronavirus, Our Cheap DIY Suggestions to Avoid Getting Scammed For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: matspersson0 (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.