Meanwhile in the UK: Canned Food Vandal Dumps Baked Beans on People’s Property (Can We Have Franks With That?)

Photo: Surrey Police

We’re all for a good prank. Drop a water balloon on a sunbather and we’ll laugh for minutes. Jump out and scare your dad and we’ll chuckle. But dump a can of baked beans on someone’s front steps and we’re just left scratching our head, wondering where the joke is. This is exactly what the folks in one English town are currently dealing with.

Police in Waverley, a borough in southern England, are in the midst of a mind-boggling mystery that will test their detection skills more than any investigation of their careers. That’s because they’re trying to solve myriad baked bean-centric crimes in the village of Wonersh. Yes, you read that right.

Apparently, the local police have received reports of someone (or more than one person) dumping cans of baked beans on people’s front steps, front doors, and cars during the evening hours.

The police even took to Facebook for the public’s help in bringing this canned caper to an end. They posted images of empty baked bean cans and even pictures of car doors slathered in the brown, saucy beans.

Investigators are hoping to bring this reign of bean-filled terror to an end soon, but we honestly can’t wait to see who and what they’ll “bean” next.