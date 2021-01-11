The Misguided Adventures of Bean Dad (And the Angry Tweets That Followed)
Lately, the internet has been buzzing with the phrase “bean dad.” If you missed it, the story revolves around a clueless, borderline negligent father and his very hungry daughter. Musician and podcaster John Roderick made the ultimate blunder by going to Twitter to explain his interaction with his 9-year-old daughter.
He tweeted that his daughter came to him asking him to make some baked beans for her. This seems like a pretty simple request. A normal parent would have either simply made the girl some baked beans or brought her into the kitchen and showed her how to make them. Not this guy. For some reason, he considered this a teaching moment, all while not actually teaching his daughter anything.
Instead of making her some food, he told her to figure out how to use a can opener on her own, open the can, and make her own beans. Oh yeah, when he realized she was struggling, he didn’t help. It took her six hours before she finally figured out how to open the can (sadly, you can’t read the thread because Roderick deleted his Twitter account after the backlash). Needless to say, the Twitterverse didn’t give Roderick the praise he expected.
Photo: Image Source (Getty Images)
The Bean Dad story is ridiculous. He should have just FED her, and THEN showed her how to use a damn can opener instead of leaving her hungry for six hours. That's abusive.
She's 9 years old, and some of us don't learn very well when we're hungry, regardless of age. Jeez.
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 3, 2021
One user called the story “ridiculous” and said that this whole ordeal borders on child abuse.
Teacher here.
1. Kids learn best when they aren’t hungry.
2. Everyone learns differently and different approaches (eg. A guiding hand) are helpful, especially if/when someone’s struggling.
3. When a child is frustrated to the point of tears, you’ve lost your teachable moment.
— Apoxon (@apoxon) January 3, 2021
Another user explained the specifics of teaching children. Not surprisingly, none of the steps involved making a child cry while making them go hungry for six hours.
While we can assume that “bean dad” is pretty pompous, we can’t assume that he learned anything from this exercise and the Twitter uproar. A grown man who thinks Twitter will agree with his “teaching moment” that led to his daughter going hungry for six hours probably isn’t swayed by strangers on the internet. Let’s just hope the next time she wants to learn something new, she goes to her mom instead.
Here are a few more reactions to the whole ordeal:
To everyone dunking on #BeanDad for smugly writing a treatise about how it was a teachable moment to not feed his 9yo for six hours:
Please, continue.
— JC Lau 🦖 (@drjclau) January 3, 2021
I was trying to figure out what #beandad is and thankfully someone edited John Roderick's Wikipedia page to sum it up. pic.twitter.com/M9Yl2LfULA
— Left Coast Law Review (@LeftCoastLawRev) January 3, 2021
I'm never deleting this app. #BeanDad pic.twitter.com/LiHFlDFA00
— Kassia (@Kass_cya) January 3, 2021
It's been six hours. #beandad pic.twitter.com/VMaFtk1Gv6
— Daniel Ziegener (@sofakissen) January 3, 2021
Ranked! Mandatory Top 20 Funniest News Stories of 2020
1/12
Colorado In-N-Out Opening Ends in a Hangry Fight, Hold the Pants
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Twitter
2/12
TikTokers With Coronavirus Try to Shock Their Tastebuds Back to Life In Latest Social Media Trend
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: TikTok
-
3/12
Mouthwash Reportedly Can Kill COVID, Study Says Start Gargling, Sucker
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: IC Production (Getty Images)
4/12
New App Translates Cat Meows, Now Clearly Articulating Just How Much They Despise Your Presence
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Kilito Chan (Getty Images)
-
5/12
Hungarian Anti-Gay MEP Resigns After Breaking Lockdown to Attend Gay Orgy
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Ljupco (Getty Images)
6/12
Bizarre Wedding Dance Ends Exactly How Their Marriage Potentially Will, With a Kick to the Face
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: TikTok
-
7/12
The Strange Monolith Found in the Desert Is Gone, Now We Have Even More Questions
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety
8/12
President Trump Happy to Continue His Tradition of Pardoning Fat Turkeys As He Pardons White House Thanksgiving Birds
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Associated Press
-
9/12
The Donald Trump 4-Day Getaway Nebraska Rally Vacation Experience
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Steve Pope (Getty Images)
10/12
What Is Sharpiegate, And Why You’re Nuts If You Buy Into It
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)
-
11/12
Meet President Trump’s Spiritual Advisor, Then Watch Her Welcome the Election Angels
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Paula White Facebook
12/12
Spoiled Brains of Rudy Giuliani Appear to Melt the More Lies He Tells, Leaving His Ears During Tall-Tale Press Conference
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Sarah Silbiger, The Washington Post