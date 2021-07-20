Meanwhile in Japan: Does This Fish and Chips Pizza Look Satisfying to You? Because We Are Speechless For Once
Photo: Dominos Japan
Pizza might be the greatest food invention ever created by man. It’s simple yet perfect and all the ingredients work together in perfect harmony. First, there’s the crust, then the sauce, cheese, and toppings. We prefer the classic mozzarella with zesty, savory pepperoni. While we can definitely munch on a sausage-based pizza, veggie-only, or classic cheese, we don’t often go for over-the-top ingredients like pineapple or anchovies. And we definitely don’t feel like we need a whole fish fry topping our pizza.
But obviously someone does. That’s because Domino’s Japan recently launched what it’s calling Sakusaku Fish & Chips Pizza and it’s exactly what it sounds like. Instead of pepperoni and mushrooms, this pizza is adorned with fried fish, fried potatoes, tartar sauce, and tomato sauce. But that’s not the worst part. This pizza is also littered with slices of lemons with rinds.
While the fried fish and French fries aren’t really for us, they probably don’t taste horrible. We enjoy a nice fish fry from time to time and definitely load it up with tartar sauce. It’s the lemon slices with rinds that concern us. Why would anyone want to bite into a sour, tart, lemon rind while they eat a slice of pizza?
We’re assuming this is a limited-time offering and we’d be interested in seeing how it sells and if pizza fans actually enjoy it. If you find yourself in Japan any time soon, you can buy a medium fish fry-adorned pizza for $27 US or 3,000 yen.
1/10
Female Bodybuilder Kicked Off Flight For Skimpy Outfit, We Would’ve Given Her Our Window Seat (All Cockpit Jokes Aside)
More weird news.
Photo: Instagram (@dnzsypnr)
2/10
Meanwhile on Instagram: Influencers in Norway Could Be Jailed For Editing Images, Prison Selfies to Be Ultimate Social Media Road Trip
More weird news.
Photo: MichaelSvoboda (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Meanwhile in Colorado: Super Cannabis Induces Scromiting, 100 Percent the Plot of Next Seth Rogen Movie
More weird news.
Photo: ozgurdonmaz (Getty Images)
4/10
Hot Woman Told ‘My Kids Don’t Want to See Your Ass’ in Note From Angry Neighbor, And We Beg to Disagree
More weird news.
Photo: Facebook
-
5/10
Meanwhile in Vancouver: Record Heat Cooks Mussels Alive, Beachside Seafood Experience With Guaranteed Food Poisoning Finally Not So Pricey
More weird news.
Photo: dennisvdw (Getty Images)
6/10
Meanwhile in South Dakota: Woman Literally Tears Herself a New A-Hole In Jet Ski Accident
More weird news.
Photo: Mikael Vaisanen (Getty Images)
-
7/10
Meanwhile in Maine: The ‘MILF Mobile’ Has Vulgar License Plates Banned in Latest Free Speech Debate, But They’re Still Glorious
More weird news.
Photo: @nathanTbernard (Twitter)
8/10
Meanwhile in Florida: Woman Falls Off Disney World Ride Trying to Steal the Most Phallic of Disney Prizes
More weird news.
Photo: Vasilisa_k (Getty Images)
-
9/10
Meanwhile in California: Parachuter Crashes Through Roof Into Kitchen, Stunned by Sparse Cheese Course Upon Arrival
More weird news.
Photo: Twitter
10/10
Meanwhile in England: Pub Owner Claims Bar Is Haunted By Smelly Ghost, Any Excuse to Avoid Cleaning Those Bathrooms After a Year Off
More weird news.
Photo: Elkhamlichi Jaouad / EyeEm (Getty Images)