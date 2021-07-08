Meanwhile on TikTok: Sommelier Goes Viral For Reviewing Energy Drinks Like Fine Wines (And His Facial Expressions Are Priceless)
If you’re an energy drink enthusiast, you probably have a favorite brand, one that you became loyal to after tasting a lot of lackluster beverages. Some of us are still exploring this subset of imbibeables, and we need a little guidance on which ones to try given how flooded the market is with variety. That’s what Tim Riley, a TikTok sommelier, is for.
Riley began reviewing energy drinks on the social media platform after his wife brought home a bunch of different energy drinks for pre-workout fueling purposes.
“I — for lack of a better word — started ‘sommeliering’ them,” Riley told TODAY Food. “That is to say, tasting them and offering thoughts like one would do with wine. My wife thought my comments were hilarious, suggested I start a TikTok account and a few days later, BSE was born.”
Since January of this year, he’s been pouring energy drinks – from big names like Red Bull and Monster to lesser-known brands – into wine glasses, then sipping them like they’re from the finest vine in France. Which they definitely are not. One he even dared to call “swamp water!” He swirls, he sniffs, he swishes, and he scores. The drinks’ ratings are based on complexity, balance and aroma.
Riley’s videos delight both those interested in energy drinks and those who simply like to laugh. Because while his reviews are helpful, it’s his facial expressions that have us cracking up. Check these videos out:
@bigsommenergyReply to @lil.uzi.pervert Episode 45! @monsterenergy #sommelier #energydrink #winetok #lifestyle♬ Mango – Instrumental – Arnold Produce @bigsommenergyReply to @chuck1413 Episode 139! @jockofuel #sommelier #energydrink #winetiketok #navyseal #drinkreview #summerworkout♬ ocean waves – Instrumental – Mudai @bigsommenergyReply to @woahthatsabigbitch Episode 117! @bangenergy #sommelier #energydrink #foodreview #winetiktok #TostitosUnspokenBonds♬ Swamp – Instrumental – IceWolf72
Riley takes suggestions, so if you have an energy drink you’re dying to get a review of, hit the man up! Then sit back, relax, and watch him slug it down.
Cover Photo: @bigsommenergy (TikTok)
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Kylie Jenner Rocks 34-Year-Old Dress For Reunion With Travis Scott, She Could Just Wear Us Instead (That Would Be OK)
Read more here.
Photo: Gotham / Contributor (Getty Images)
2/10
Kim Kardashian Won’t Tame Sexy Style As a Lawyer, Let the Record Show She Failed Baby Bar Twice Already
Read more here.
Photo: ANGELA WEISS / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Model Martha Hunt Shows Off Baby Bump in Sexy Bikini Instagram Photo, Nice Way to Start Any Week
Read more here.
Photo: Stefania D’Alessandro / Contributor (Getty Images)
4/10
Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Staycation Style in Topless Bikini Pic on Instagram (If Only She Were Looking For a Roommate!)
Read more here.
Photo: Jason Kempin / Staff (Getty Images)
-
5/10
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Ex-Husband Chris Martin Is ‘Like a Brother,’ Basically the Last Thing Any Man Wants to Be to a Woman
Read more here.
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)
6/10
Alex Rodriguez Parties With Ben Affleck’s Ex Lindsay Shookus (This Is All Starting to Feel a Little Incestuous, Guys)
Read more here.
Photo: Gotham / Contributor and Jeff Kravitz / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
7/10
Dave Chapelle Joins Foo Fighters Onstage For Rendition of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ at Madison Square Garden, Making Him the Second Best Dave in the Band
Read more here.
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)
8/10
Will Smith Hilariously Reacquaints Himself With the Gym Post-Quarantine in Fresh Instagram Video
Read more here.
Photo: @willsmith (Instagram)
-
9/10
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Go Old and Gray For Voting Rights PSA, We’re Still Into It Though
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
10/10
Matthew McConaughey Just Got Major Endorsement For Governor From Ted Cruz (Asking Him Not to Run), Alright Alright!
Read more here.
Photo: Noam Galai / Stringer (Getty Images)