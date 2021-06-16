Ranked! The 8 Most Efficient Energy Drinks For Gamers, New Dads, and Anyone Else Who Doesn’t Plan to Sleep Tonight
While many of us start the day by brewing a pot of coffee, sometimes the caffeine content in a cup of java isn’t enough to propel us through our day. Perhaps you’re a new father who was up all night with a colicky newborn, a gamer who’d like to stay up all night playing the hottest, new game, or you simply want to wake up and tackle your day without fear of crashing at 10 am. Lucky for you, there’s much more than black coffee available. There are myriad energy drinks perfect for anyone who either unintentionally stayed up all night and still needs to get to work or someone attempting to pull an all-nighter before finals. Check out eight of our favorites below and wake the heck up!
Bang
Bang refers to itself as “potent brain and body fuel.” It comes in a variety of flavors and is a great choice for stress-free energy because there’s no sugar, zero calories, it's gluten-free, and is even vegan friendly. Each can contains 300 milligrams of caffeine which is the equivalent of more than three cups of coffee.
C4
C4 is a sugar-free energy drink that touts “superhuman performance.” While we doubt drinking an energy drink can turn you into Superman, we do think the 200 milligrams of caffeine, Beta Power Betaine, and Carnosyn Beta-Alanine, and various other ingredients are perfectly suited for a night of gaming.
Celsius
Celsius isn’t your average, neon-colored, artificially-flavored energy drink. It’s a healthier alternative that’s made with the likes of green tea, guarana, gingers, and various vitamins. There’s no sugar, aspartame, or even high fructose corn syrup. On top of that, it’s gluten-free and made with non-GMO ingredients. Also, it’s filled with ingredients guaranteed to not only propel you through your day but also boost your metabolism.
G Fuel
With a name like Game Fuel, you can get this energy drink that is well-suited for gaming. It comes in 16-ounce cans in a variety of flavors. Inside the can you’ll find a potent 300 milligrams of caffeine, zero sugar, zero carbs, and specially formulated ketones.
Monster Ultra
Another well-known brand, Monster has been around for years. Its Monster Ultra is sugar-free, comes in a variety of flavors including Ultra Watermelon, and contains 150 milligrams of caffeine, taurine, ginseng, various other vitamins.
NOS
NOS is not new to the market. But it’s the brand’s staying power in a highly saturated market that should put you on notice. Made with 200 milligrams of caffeine and an energy blend of vitamins, taurine, inositol, and guarana, NOS was specially designed to help with the mental focus needed to play video games all night or continuously change diapers until the sun comes up.
Rockstar Original
Another brand that’s been on the market for a while. Rockstar (not to be confused with the video game company) contains 160 milligrams of caffeine, guarana, taurine, and B vitamins. The best part is that you likely won’t have to search for this brand because it’s available in pretty much every bodega and grocery store in the country.
Spike
For such a flashy can, Spike has a lot of interesting and very scientific ingredients. First and foremost is caffeine. This is followed by Beta-Alanine (which aids in muscle performance), Acetyl-L-Tyrosine (known to boost memory and focus), and B-12 (used to boost energy).
