Slutty Summer Style: TikToker Shows You How to Maximize That Beautiful Bod of Yours With the Right Wardrobe

After a year of being indoors, it’s probably pretty weird to wear anything other than that same pair of basketball shorts you’ve been sporting. Thankfully, someone out there on TikTok anticipated men’s need for guidance when it comes to Slutty Summer Style. This genius is better known as @colinslaps and he’s here to help you really slut it up.

As you probably already guessed, the starting point for Slutty Summer Style is 0bviously the Hawaiian shirt. From there, Colin covers the fine art of unbuttoning a few buttons and showing some skin. Meow.

Eventually, if you’re feeling like turning up the volume, he suggests the open button-down with a tank top underneath. For some slutty variation, Colin suggests buttoning only the bottom button and tucking in the shirt because he knows what we like.

Nailing Slutty Summer and achieving maximum sluttage is easy thanks to Colin and his eye for slutty detail. Will you be sporting the sluttiest look of all when you head out this weekend? One can only hope.

Cover Photo: via @colinslaps on TikTok