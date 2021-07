Meanwhile in Wisconsin: Dairy Farmer Sets New Record For Longest String Cheese (Now All We Need Is a Giant Box of Crackers)

String cheese stirs an appetite for nostalgia in us. It was one of our favorite snacks as kids, and it’s easy to see why. It’s tasty, healthy, and portable – not to mention fun to eat. Who doesn’t love to methodically pull apart a little stick of cheese? But our string cheese-loving minds have just been blown by the feat of a dairy farmer in Weyauwega, Wisconsin.

His name is Gerard Knaus, and he’s the man behind Weyauwega Star Dairy, the entity that just broke the record for the world’s longest string cheese at 3,832 feet! Those who know the Knauses are probably not surprised; the family has a history of record-setting string cheeses. Jim Knaus, Gerard’s father, originally set a record in 1995. The family broke it in 2006 with a piece measuring around 2,000 feet long (and got the recognition of Guinness World Records). Now, they’ve done it again.

But they didn’t do it alone. They had to rely on more than 1,700 local residents to hold the piece of string cheese. They all gathered on Main Street and, standing 7 feet apart, held a piece of the cheese as a tractor rolled by, uncoiling it the dairy delicacy.

That is one looooooooooooong piece of string cheese. @BenKrumholzWLUK reports on an effort to break a world record — Wisconsin-style — in Weyauwega: https://t.co/2jmUpMsOx2 pic.twitter.com/OY8wXjagu5 — WLUK-TV FOX 11 (@fox11news) June 25, 2021

It took 90 minutes for the cheese to get stretched three blocks out, then three blocks back. All told, the string cheese measured about ¾ of a mile, the rough equivalent of 30,000 sticks of string cheese.

Ok but can you say that your state created the worlds longest string cheese? #wisconsin pic.twitter.com/jF59qb6ZYz — Sarah Waara (@sarahjane016) June 25, 2021

We know what you’re thinking: what happened to the cheese after it broke the record?! Well, the lucky townspeople got to eat it. We just hope they had a giant box of crackers to go with it.

Cover Photo: Brent Hofacker / 500px (Getty Images)

