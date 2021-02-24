Got Milk? Nestle’s New Vegan Kit-Kat Bar Doesn’t

Milk chocolate…hold the milk? Apparently, that’s KitKat’s plan as it rolls out a new vegan version of its popular crunchy chocolate candy bar.

In an invention nobody asked for, KitKat is going green – by which we mean, plant-based. (Because what you look for in a candy bar are its health attributes.) Nestle is calling it KitKat V. It won’t contain milk or any other dairy products.

“Taste was a key factor when developing the plant-based chocolate for our new vegan KitKat,” Louise Barrett, head of the Nestle confectionery product technology center in York, said in a statement. “We used our expertise in ingredients, together with a test and learn approach, to create a delicious vegan alternative to our original chocolate KitKat.”

This is a major change in the candy bar, which originated in the UK in the 1930s. After being tested across the pond, it will be available in several countries. Nestle has been experimenting with plant-based products for a while now, swapping in ingredients like rice, oat, soy, coconut, pea and almonds.

“There is a quiet food revolution underway that is changing how people eat,” Nestle’s head of confectionary, Alexander von Maillot said in a statement. “We want to be at the forefront of that, championing the discovery of plant-based food and beverages.”

That’s all well and good, but when it comes to our sugar fix, we’d rather have all the delicious fat, dairy, and other animal products that made the company’s candy bars irresistible to begin with. If we want to be healthy, we’ll eat a salad first, thanks.

Kit Kat, you are dead to us. Not that you were ever in our Top 10 candy bars anyway. It’s a fine line between crunchy and stale, and you too often crossed it. We hope vegan sweet tooths everywhere are happy, but don’t expect us to convert anytime soon.

Cover Photo: Nestle

MORE NEWS:

1/10 Tom Brady Gets Kronked and Tosses NFL Trophy Off a Boat, Blames It on the Likely Suspect Read more here. Photo: Mike Ehrmann (Getty Images)

2/10 Drunk in the USA: Bruce Springsteen Arrested For DWI in New Jersey, Shouldn’t Have Been Driving That Jeep With the Top Off in Winter! Read more here. Photo: YouTube



3/10 Pedophile Pop Star Gary Glitter Got a COVID Vaccine Before You Because That Makes Sense Read more here. Photo: Peter Dazeley / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/10 Kim Kardashian Shouts At the Internet For Trolling Her Daughter’s Oil Painting Read more here. Photo: Marianna Massey (Getty Images)



5/10 Olivia Wilde Breaks Down Her On-Set ‘No Assholes’ Policy (Shia LaBeouf, We’re Looking at You) Read more here. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

6/10 Reality TV Star Brandi Glanville Offers Armie Hammer Her Ribs, Tweets ‘#letsbbq’ Read more here. Photo: Randy Shropshire / Stringer and Raymond Hall / Contributor (Getty Images)



7/10 The Mandatory ‘Fake Famous’ Guide to Building Your Social Media Empire Read more here. Photo: HBO

8/10 RANKED! Our Favorite Super Bowl LV Commercials Read more here. Photo: YouTube



9/10 Mandatory Movie Speculation: Did ‘The Little Things’ Albert Sparma Do It? Read more here. Photo: HBO

10/10 Ranked! Our 15 Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Tweets About The Weeknd’s Wild Performance Read more here. Photo: YouTube

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.