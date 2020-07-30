Avocado Milk Is Coming to the US (But Whatever You Do, Don’t Put It On Toast)

Just when you thought the world of alternative milk couldn’t get any weirder…it did. And the next moo juice substitute is made from the trendiest fruit of the 21st century. Have you guessed it yet? It’s avocado milk.

Avocadomilk is the (unoriginal) brand name, and apparently it’s been making a variety of beverages from freeze-dried avocados and oats for a while now. But it’s only been available in New Zealand and Australia so far. Next month, a new vegan version of its green drink is coming to U.S. store shelves.

“It was a very easy decision to make—our customers told us that they wanted a vegan product,” Terry Daly, president and CEO of Avo88 and Avocadomilk, said in a press release. “All we did was listen to them and we are over the moon with the new formulation. It tastes better, it’s healthier, it’s simply beautiful.”

While we’ve never tasted the stuff, we can tell you that it has no cholesterol, dairy, lactose, preservatives, or artificial colors or flavors. Each recycled plastic bottle contains at least 20 percent avocado and lasts up to 11 months on the shelf. The company also boasts of its environmentally and socially responsible practices (which are pretty boring, so we won’t repeat them here).

We’re not entirely sold on this avocado milk idea, though the chocolate version – flavored with cacao – does sound somewhat enticing. If you are brave enough to try it, just make sure you don’t pour it on your toast. Unless you’re making avocado French toast, which, now that we think of it, could be the avocado’s comeback trend.

Cover Photo: Alex Lau / Contributor (Getty Images)

