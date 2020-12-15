Chipotle Names Burrito After Miley Cyrus Following Their TikTok Trolling

Everybody loves Chipotle. Even celebrities. The Mexican fast-casual chain knows this, and that’s why it’s been trolling the stars, like Miley Cyrus, on social media. And because it did, there’s now a new burrito named after the controversial pop singer.

It all started when Chipotle posted a TikTok with a dare: “if miley cyrus comments we’ll make a miley burrito in our app.”

The prodding was perhaps inspired by Cyrus’ tendency of late to chime in whenever she’s called upon on social media. She helped name a baby (California), suggested a tattoo for someone, and wished a newly engaged couple congrats on their forthcoming nuptials. (“Hope it goes better for you two than it did for me,” she added.)

So when Chipotle trolled, Cyrus answered. “only if you name it ‘the Guac is extra but so is miley burrito,’” the saucy singer replied to the company’s taunt.

And so the ‘Guac Is Extra But So Is Miley’ burrito was born. It consists of the star’s go-to order: white rice, black beans, fajita veggies, corn salsa, red salsa, lettuce and guacamole. Talk about a “wrecking ball” of food. It’ll set you back $8.75 – but ironically, because it’s a vegetarian burrito, the guac is not actually extra.

That’s OK. We know Miley is – and forever will be – more extra (not to mention spicier) than guac could ever be.

Cover Photo: Chipotle

