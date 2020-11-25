MAGA Man Arrested For Breathing on People in Front of Trump Golf Club, No Word Yet on Whether the Man Was Trump or Rudy

Things are getting childish in America lately. We’re in the midst of a pandemic that has killed over 250,000 people and infected more than 12 million (many with long-lasting symptoms and maladies because of the infection). It’s not a joke. But one misguided Trump supporter in Virginia doesn’t know this. Either that or he just doesn’t care. That’s because he was arrested for aggressively breathing on strangers in front of one of Trump’s golf clubs.

It all went down outside of Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. A pair of women were standing outside the golf course, protesting Donald Trump when a man name Raymond Deskins, wearing a Trump T-shirt and (for some unknown reason) an inflatable Trump innertube and no mask walked up to them. He decided that the best way to interact with people with opposing ideas was to be completely and utterly childish.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

They quickly got into a verbal argument in which the women told the man to get away from them while pointing out that he wasn’t wearing a mask. Instead of walking away as an adult would do, the man decided that it was a great idea to deliberately blow his hot breath in their faces. While that doesn’t seem like a big deal, in this age of COVID infections on the rise, this is seen as an assault. Whether you agree with it or not, it is.

It was reported to the police and while the man wasn’t arrested at the scene, a warrant was issued for him and he was arrested later in the day. What’s the moral of the story? People have the right to have an opposing viewpoint. You don’t have the right cough or breath on someone with the intent of either making them sick or forcing them to get tested. We’re in the middle of a pandemic, dummy. Grow up.

Photo: Omer Messinger (Getty Images)

