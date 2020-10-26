Living / Food & Drink

20 Years of Nelly: Major St. Louie Brewery Gives Hometown Rapper His Own Beer Can to Celebrate Debut Album

by Christopher Osburn

Twenty years ago, the world changed forever. That’s because, in June of 2000, the world was given the gift of Nelly’s debut album “Country Grammar.” It was chock full of hits, including “Batter Up,” “Ride Wit Me,” and the iconic “Country Grammar (Hot Sh*t).” While listening to this truly memorable album, we learned many things about the rapper, especially that his hometown is St. Louis, Missouri.

To pay homage to the 20 years since the world first met Nelly and his fellow “St. Lunatics,” Budweiser collaborated with the musician to create a limited-edition tallboy featuring his image and various references to the album.

Photo: Budweiser

 

If you look quickly, the 25-ounce can looks like a regular (albeit giant) can of Budweiser. But, if you look closer, you’ll see it’s adorned with an image of Nelly in the middle of the well-known red and white label. There are also references to the album all over the can. These include shout outs to the St. Louis Cardinals, Derrty Entertainment, and the words “I’m from the Lou and I’m proud.” It also features lyrics from the self-titled single.

Sadly, these limited-edition cans are only available in St. Louis. So, if you want to get one, it’s time to take a road trip. While you’re driving, be sure to crank up the “Country Grammar (Hot Sh*t)” and prepare yourself to sip on a refreshing can of St. Louis musical history.

Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)

