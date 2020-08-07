Living / Food & Drink
Dunkin'

Dunkin’ to Close 800 Stores But Will Keep You Buzzed At Home With New Caffeinated Cereal

by Mandatory Editors

Do you want the good Dunkin’ news or the bad Dunkin’ news first? Let’s start with the bad. (That way, it can only get better.) The coffee-and-donut chain with a cult following is closing 800 locations worldwide. (That’s 8 percent of its stores for you math nerds out there.) These are reportedly “low-volume” locations, many of them attached to Speedway gas stations. So, sugar and caffeine addicts, your donut and iced coffee fix might be harder to come by in the future.

The good news is that Dunkin’ is expanding into the cereal space with two flavors of caffeinated sweet puffs. The Caramel Macchiato cereal is studded with caramel-swirled marshmallows while the Mocha Latte cereal features latte-swirled marshmallows. Each serving contains the caffeine equivalent of 1/10th a cup of coffee, so if you were hoping for a serious buzz, you’ll have to eat a lot of cereal. (As if you needed an excuse…)

Dunkin

Photo: Dunkin’

Honestly, we’d rather have the classic donut-and-coffee combo, but since it isn’t really safe to venture out for either of those items right now (thanks, coronavirus), sugary, caffeine-laced cereal in the comfort of our own home will have to hit the spot.

Cover Photo: Dunkin’

Steer clear: 10 Kinds of Shoppers You’ll Encounter (And Who Will Annoy the Hell Out of You) During the Coronavirus Pandemic

MORE FOOD AND DRINK NEWS:

Mandatory Good News: 10 Stories of Local Restaurants Feeding People for Free

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.