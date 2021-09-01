OnlyFans Model Claims She Can’t Get a Normal Job Because She’s ‘So Hot’ (You Be the Judge)
Photo: twitter.com/amykupps
Being beautiful has a lot more upsides than down. People want to be around you, you might be given special treatment, and you pretty much have your pick of the litter when it comes to the opposite sex (or whatever sex you’re into). But it has its downsides as well. When you’re incredibly beautiful, people think you’re dumb, vain, and don’t have much to offer besides external beauty. There are a lot of positives and negatives associated with beauty. But what if you’re so drop-dead gorgeous that you can’t even get a job?
This is exactly what one woman who definitely isn’t vain and narcissistic claims. Her name is Amy Kupps and she’s a thirty-two-year-old former school teacher who says that she’s just too hot to work. She even says that she lost her job teaching middle schoolers when the administration found out she was moonlighting as an OnlyFans model.
She says that she’s too scorchingly attractive to get any other employment. In interviews, she claims that men simply stare at her breasts, stutter, and some even become aroused. While we don’t know how true these stories are, we’re sure she’s glad OnlyFans is still allowing adult content. Otherwise, she might not have any other source of income.
