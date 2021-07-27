Breaking: New Orleans Home of Beyonce and Jay-Z Catches Fire, Hard-Knocked Life For These Survivors (Seriously Though, Everyone OK?)

We all know Jay-Z likes to party, but this time his actual roof was on fire. Thankfully, unlike Beyoncé on a typical night out, it was only a one-alarm blaze.

The New Orleans mansion, a 13,292 square foot baroque beauty set in the city’s Garden District, went up in flames Wednesday night but thanks to the 22 firefighters who rushed to the scene, the blaze was magnificently doused within two hours.

The extent of the damage hasn’t been made public, but police did release a statement the following day calling the inferno the work of an arsonist after a suspicious person was reported hanging around the residence, (not to mention the gasoline can found in the kitchen along with the stack of books someone had stuffed into the oven).

Was it a simple book-burning that spiraled out of control or something more sinister?

Regardless, nobody was home at the time of the incident, as Beyoncé and Jay-Z own a few other humble abodes, including a $90 million Bel Air pad they swooped up earlier this year.

Interestingly, the power couple has remained mum on the fire. While they’ve never publicly admitted to owning the NOLA house, the deed links back to a company sharing the same address as Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment LLC. And with Solange rumored to be living in the French Quarter, all signs point to the stars trying to keep their NOLA estate under wraps (for obvious reasons – like some asshole trying to set fire to it).

The dynamic duo (who no one calls Bey-Z we just found it), has had a spate of property trouble lately. In March, one of Queen Bey’s storage units was robbed not once, but twice, with the thief making off with over $1 million in Bey candy. We don’t know if some Voodoo doctor put a hex on Jayoncé for not finishing their beignets, but we’re hoping these hard knocks get Jay-Z juiced up for his next album because the last one wasn’t exactly fire.

Cover Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

1/10 Britney Spears Tells Haters to ‘Kiss My Ass’ After Posting Topless Instagram Photo, But Can Us Non-Haters Please Do It Too? Read more here. Photo: C Flanigan / Contributor (Getty Images)

2/10 Selena Gomez Launches Swimsuit Line, Models Teenie Bikini (As If This Summer Weren’t Balls Hot Enough Already) Read more here. Photo: La’Mariette



3/10 Lady Gaga Poses Topless and Naked-Faced in Summer Selfie, Blatantly Contributing to Global Warming of Our Crotches Read more here. Photo: @ladygaga (Instagram)

4/10 Parental Advisory: Halsey Breaks Internet With Boob-Baring Album Cover (And 8 Other Records That Were Less About the Music, More About the Boobs) Read more here. Photo: Twitter



5/10 Demi Moore Models Swimwear in Sexy Family Photo, And We Never Thought We’d Say That One Read more here. Photo: Cass Bird for @AndieSwim (Instagram)

6/10 Tiffany Haddish Tells Nicolas Cage Her First Orgasm Was Watching ‘Face/Off,’ Sparks Interesting Sequel Idea ‘Face/On Tiffany Haddish’ Read more here. Photo: Amy Sussman/KCA2021 / Contributor (Getty Images)



7/10 Pete Davidson Sets Goal of Removing 100-Plus Tattoos By Age 30 (Wait, Are We Not 50, Asked Bags Under His Eyes) Read more here. Photo: Universal Pictures

8/10 Meanwhile in Hollywood: Adam Driver Simulating Oral Sex While Singing Makes Him Both a Teacher and a Role Model Read more here. Photo: Toni Anne Barson / Contributor (Getty Images)



9/10 Mandatory Music: Juvenile Remixes ‘Back That Azz Up’ Into Pro-Vax Anthem We Can’t Wait to Twerk to While Spitting in a Stranger’s Mouth Read more here. Photo: YouTube

10/10 Drake Rents Dodger Stadium For Date With Model Johanna Leia, Anything to Get to Second Base Read more here. Photo: Karwai Tang / Contributor (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.