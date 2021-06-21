Fun / Weird News

15 Funniest Tweets Roasting Ted Cruz After ERCOT Tells Texans Not to Use AC in Heatwave

by Ken Franklin

Ted Cruz is getting roasted again, but unlike his constituents in Texas, it’s not from the heatwave. The slack-jawed Senator has once again poked the hornet’s nest of Twitter after pledging allegiance to a flag (in a fully climate-controlled environment) while his state experiences yet another power grid snafu in the grip of an apocalyptic heatwave.

As temperatures soar toward the triple digits, ERCOT (the Texas utility company) issued a statement asking customers not to use their AC in the afternoon and to set it to 82 degrees while they sleep. This wouldn’t be such an insulting request if they hadn’t just come out of a major power grid failure with zero lessons learned.

Just a few months ago in February, ERCOT failed Texans during a winter storm in which millions of customers lost power as temperatures dropped below freezing. The one silver lining of that disaster is now anytime the weather in Texas puts a strain on the power grid, we all get to remind Ted Cruz he fled to Cancun and blamed it on his kids.

Oh yeah, and this tweet from 2020 in which Cruz slings mud at California during a wildfire crisis.

But Cruz-bashing aside, the plot thickens in Texas. It turns out ERCOT didn’t just ask customers to voluntarily broil inside their homes, but there’s also evidence they’ve been tampering with people’s smart thermostats by remotely changing the settings while they sleep.

This, as Texas Gov. Greg Abbot, is undertaking a widely publicized crowdfunding campaign – not to update his state’s utility system – but to build a border wall between Texas and Mexico. Understandably, Texans are furious and have taken to Twitter to vent. What better way to stay cool in a heatwave than by blowing off some steam? Check out the funniest tweets below.

