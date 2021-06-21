15 Funniest Tweets Roasting Ted Cruz After ERCOT Tells Texans Not to Use AC in Heatwave

Ted Cruz is getting roasted again, but unlike his constituents in Texas, it’s not from the heatwave. The slack-jawed Senator has once again poked the hornet’s nest of Twitter after pledging allegiance to a flag (in a fully climate-controlled environment) while his state experiences yet another power grid snafu in the grip of an apocalyptic heatwave.

As temperatures soar toward the triple digits, ERCOT (the Texas utility company) issued a statement asking customers not to use their AC in the afternoon and to set it to 82 degrees while they sleep. This wouldn’t be such an insulting request if they hadn’t just come out of a major power grid failure with zero lessons learned.

Just a few months ago in February, ERCOT failed Texans during a winter storm in which millions of customers lost power as temperatures dropped below freezing. The one silver lining of that disaster is now anytime the weather in Texas puts a strain on the power grid, we all get to remind Ted Cruz he fled to Cancun and blamed it on his kids.

Oh yeah, and this tweet from 2020 in which Cruz slings mud at California during a wildfire crisis.

California is now unable to perform even basic functions of civilization, like having reliable electricity. Biden/Harris/AOC want to make CA’s failed energy policy the standard nationwide. Hope you don’t like air conditioning! https://t.co/UkKBq9HkoK — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 19, 2020

But Cruz-bashing aside, the plot thickens in Texas. It turns out ERCOT didn’t just ask customers to voluntarily broil inside their homes, but there’s also evidence they’ve been tampering with people’s smart thermostats by remotely changing the settings while they sleep.

This, as Texas Gov. Greg Abbot, is undertaking a widely publicized crowdfunding campaign – not to update his state’s utility system – but to build a border wall between Texas and Mexico. Understandably, Texans are furious and have taken to Twitter to vent. What better way to stay cool in a heatwave than by blowing off some steam? Check out the funniest tweets below.

don't worry texas, california will be there soon pic.twitter.com/xKfo9K6O27 — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) June 15, 2021

Breaking News! Ted Cruz seen flying to Alaska amid power outages in Texas due to heat. Blames his wife and kids wanting to see snow in June! pic.twitter.com/JmOZRZA22v — 💀DeathMetalViking💀 (@DeathMetalV) June 14, 2021

#ERCOT warning Texans they may lose power due to heat.

Texas: "Anybody seen Ted Cruz?" pic.twitter.com/MnBAOWsSWQ — Matt Day (@Matthew_N_Day) June 15, 2021

Hay Ted, when can we turn our AC past 78? pic.twitter.com/naN57FBeFH — Charlie’s Ghost (@Charlie_Puffer1) June 19, 2021

Still curious how Ted Cruz & Greg Abbott will blame this heatwave on the Mexicans at the boarder. It should be interesting — Jay-Flo (@JayFlow17) June 19, 2021

The heat wave in Texas continues. So I guess Ted Cruz is sneaking off to Iceland. — Justin Foster (@fosterthinking) June 18, 2021

Sorry Ted Cruz my ac on 77 tonight — mace (@eatarichman) June 17, 2021

ERCOT: Please don't use your AC, washing machines, or leave lights on during these upcoming peak hours… Ted Cruz: pic.twitter.com/9lYIh7R2Eo — lim.lawi (@lim_lawi) June 15, 2021

Amidst high temperatures, Texas power operators are requesting residents set their AC above 78 F. Translation: we can all look forward to Ted Cruz blaming his upcoming “Nordic Glacier Cruise” on his children. — Brad Heitmann (@bradheitmann) June 16, 2021

Actual footage of Ted Cruz enjoying the AC in his mansion (probably.) pic.twitter.com/9BeHdsMNhk — Stephanie Eisenbaum (@sfish614) June 16, 2021

ted cruz on his way to antarctica after telling texans to not use their ACs. hope the penguins eat him pic.twitter.com/mFVJWIpdM7 — sachi (@knockoffversace) June 16, 2021

Me wondering how long before we see Ted Cruz walking around a Canada airport now that ERCOT is recommending people conserve AC usage and the risk of rolling blackouts increases? pic.twitter.com/ozlje7txfq — Kayla R (@kkstory_r) June 14, 2021

just to clarify: in texas, we are being asked to avoid using the oven or washing clothes, just in case you wanted to know how texas is going. — Dana Liebelson (@dliebelson) June 14, 2021

TED CRUZ: “It’s so important that we go easy on the power grid during this heat wave. I’ll be leaving the country to maximize my electricity savings. Sadly the liberals don’t follow my lead. I think I’ll do Acapulco this time, though. Cancun got old.” https://t.co/ylqReDy3Wa — Tucker Carlson ᵖᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@SuckerCarlson) June 18, 2021

Cover Photo: SAUL LOEB (Getty Images)

