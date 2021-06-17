Meanwhile in Internet World: Petition Circles to Get Jeff Bezos to Buy (And Eat) the Mona Lisa, Testing Just How Awful This Man Might Be
Photo: MANDEL NGAN (Getty Images)
Most Americans don’t have an easy life. They work full-time thankless jobs for less money than they deserve. If they’re lucky, they have enough left over after they pay rent, buy groceries, pay utilities, and everything else to spend some cash on themselves. This isn’t the life of someone like Jeff Bezos. Sure, he works hard and has earned all of the money he has. But he doesn’t struggle to pay bills like most Americans because he has more money than anyone could ever spend in a million lifetimes.
That’s why the internet came up with a fun, tasty way to spend some of that limitless wealth. Because, while they might be struggling, at least Bezos should use his wealth to entertain them while also destroying a priceless piece of art.
There’s a petition that calls for the Amazon founder to purchase and then eat the Mona Lisa. So far, thousands of people have signed this hilarious petition. As we write this, well over 7,000 people have signed the Change.org petition asking Bezos to buy the world-famous Leonardo da Vinci painting of the moody Mona Lisa and snack on it while (hopefully) he flies into outer space on his rocket ship.
Apparently, unbeknownst to many, this petition was actually started last year but has just been noticed by the internet public in the last few days. It simply states: “Nobody has eaten the Mona Lisa and we feel Jeff Bezos needs to take a stand and make this happen.” We couldn’t agree more.
