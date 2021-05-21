Woman Fakes Own Wedding to Get Revenge on Ex-Boyfriend, TikTok’s Response Makes It an Abolsutely Hilarious Misfire

It’s only natural to want to get revenge on your ex after a breakup. Some people do it by getting insanely fit. Others get breast implants. A lucky few will go on a sex spree and get laid like they’ve never gotten laid before. But one female TikToker did something even more outrageous than any of these tactics. She faked a wedding to make her ex jealous.

Her name is Sarah Vilard. The 24-year-old from Frankfurt, Germany, recently revealed on TikTok that she staged a wedding photoshoot for the sole purpose of making her former boyfriend envious.

“Yup, I’m crazy,” she captioned the video, which featured pics from the fake nuptials set to Gnarls Barkley’s tune “Crazy.”

It all went down shortly after the couple split in 2019. Vilard reserved the Villa Kennedy, recruited friends to be bridesmaids, and posted the wedding pics to her Instagram account where she was sure her ex would see them. And she was right.

“He found out through Instagram and texted me the next day and freaked out because he thought I was cheating on him while we were together,” Vilard told Jam Press. “That, of course, wasn’t the case. But he came to my house and wanted to talk to me afterward. I wasn’t interested.”

She subsequently blocked and deleted him from all her social media channels.

The TikTok video netted over 2.2 million views, but the comments weren’t exactly supportive. A couple of choice ones: “This level of dedication is either completely psychotic or absolutely genius,” and “LOL, you’ve unlocked a new level of petty, congrats.”

Vilard said she was “satisfied” with the outcome of her deceptive stunt. But we have to wonder: was her ex really heartbroken? Or did he secretly thank his lucky stars that it wasn’t him in those wedding photos? We’re putting our money on the latter. Vilard’s antics are a picture-perfect example of why no man should never marry her.

Cover Photo: mixetto (Getty Images)

