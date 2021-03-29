Two Day-Drinkers Found Themselves Stranded in the Ocean on an Air Mattress: Playful Banter Likely Awkward Once They Got Hungry

Photo: Douglas Sacha (Getty Images)

If you’re anything like us, you enjoy tossing back a few wobbly pops from time to time. This is especially true on a hot, sunny, summer day. Add in a day spent floating on a raft with said brews and you have the makings of a perfect day. But have too much to drink and you might find yourself in a precarious situation if, perhaps, you end up drifting into a large body of water miles from shore. Sound like we’re being a little dramatic? Well, this is exactly what happened recently in Australia.

Two day-drinkers in Perth, Australia found out last week that it’s not safe to drink and float when the raft they were boozing on ended up way out into the Indian Ocean.

The whole ordeal began when Jackson Perry and Noah Palmer decided to enjoy some brews on a floating air mattress in the ocean. We can only assume that they already imbibed a few beers before climbing aboard because they didn’t bring a paddle or any way to return to shore if they drifted too far.

And drift they did. They were pushed more than two miles into the Indian Ocean by strong currents and winds. Add to that, the air mattress they decided to sit on was filled with holes and it was slowly sinking.

Lucky for them, they remembered to bring their cell phones. They called their perfectly-named friend Texas Reeks and he zoomed out on his jet ski to save the duo before they ended up lost at sea.

The moral of the story? If you’re going to day-drink on a floating air mattress in the ocean, bring a paddle, make sure it isn’t full of holes, and maybe just stick to drinking on the beach instead.

