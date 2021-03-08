Fun / Weird News

Meanwhile in California: OnlyFans Mom Crystal Jackson’s Kid Kicked Out of Catholic School After Neighbors Complain, She Must Have Been Overcharging

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: The.Real.Mrs.Poindexter/Instagram

COVID-19 has hit everyone hard. If you or a family member hasn’t actually gotten sick, you’ve likely lost work, been laid off, or forced to find new sources of income. Crystal Jackson decided that a great way to earn extra income was to start an OnlyFans account where she posts sexually explicit pictures and videos. She says that it earns her more than $150,000 per month, but her side hustle also got her kids kicked out of school.

Known as “Tiffany Poindexter” or “Mrs. Poindexter” on OnlyFans, the California mother posts photos and videos to the site that are taken by her husband. Sadly, her internet fame has had some unintended consequences for her young children. Their children were booted from Sacred Heart Parish School in Sacramento and they weren’t even allowed in the building to grab their belongings.

You might be wondering how this all happened? Well, a group of busy body moms stumbled upon her site over the summer and decided that they needed to do something about it. How they found it, we have no idea, but it sounds like a bunch of Sacramento mothers might be spending their free time perusing porn sites.

The meddling moms sent an anonymous package containing some of Mrs. Poindexter’s work to the diocese and the principal. That’s when the kids were removed from the school and this message from the principal was sent to the family.

“Your apparent quest for high profile controversy in support of your adult website is in direct conflict with what we hope to impart to our students.” It continued, “We, therefore, require that you find another school for your children and have no further association with ours.”

Homeschooling might be a bit difficult with all of the nudity and explicit content being filmed in the home, but if the rest of us can have Zoom meetings while our rug rats run amuck, they’ll figure it out.

