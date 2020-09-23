Fun / Weird News

Dog Debate! Twitter Rages Over Whether Dog Pants Should Have 2 Legs or 4

by Mandatory Editors

Do dogs need pants? We think not, but the rest of the internet apparently does. And there is a fierce online debate happening right now over whether those completely unnecessary canine slacks should have two legs or four.

Bagel Bites (of all brands) is attempting to settle the dispute on Twitter this week in honor of National Dog Week (Sept. 20-26).

Last we checked, there were over 51K votes. How many of those came from our four-legged friends is unclear, but humans were quite opinionated on the matter.

“Bagel Bites pizza snacks have a long history as the unlikely snacking combination that everyone can agree with, “Maya McDonald, brand activations lead at Kraft Heinz, said in a statement. “We’re leveraging the universal appeal of the brand to start a healthy discussion, because no matter what side of the debate you’re on — we’re all winners when dogs are wearing pants.”

Um…we’ll have to agree to disagree there. Why would we subject our fur babies to pants? We don’t even like wearing them! If we had to choose, we’re leaning toward the four-legged design as it seems easier for taking care of doggy bathroom business.

Voting ended yesterday and the results will be up today, after which, the winning design will go on sale at howdogswearpants.com at 3 p.m. EST. The custom red pants adorned with bagel bites will be available while supplies last – which, for the sake of our furry friends, we hope won’t be for long.

