Disgusting Food Museum Adds Gag-Worthy Drinks Menu Including ‘Poo Wine’

Taxidermized squirrel beer. Spit-fermented booze. Vino made from baby mice. Pick your poison! These are some of the options on the drinks menu in a new exhibit at The Disgusting Food Museum in Malmo, Sweden. Now you finally have something with which to wash down those bull testicles, fermented herring, and maggot-infested cheese!

“People are very desperate to get drunk around the world,” museum director Andreas Ahrens told HuffPost. “So whenever we find ourselves in a situation where there is no alcohol, we get quite inventive and we’ve been doing this for millennia.”

These drinks aren’t just on the menu for shock value, either; they are actually imbibed all over the globe. Some were made from necessity, like when residents of the former Soviet Union downed perfumes and varnish because they couldn’t get their hands on anything else during Prohibition (talk about dying for a drink). Understandably, inmates denied their booze while locked up have been known to make wine in their toilet tanks by fermenting an overripe orange.

But there’s really no excuse for drinks like “poo wine,” a beverage once used medicinally in South Korean to treat broken bones and bruises, or an Icelandic beer brewed with whale testicle, which almost sounds tolerable…until you learn that its balls were smoked in sheep’s dung. In those cases, sobriety sounds much more appetizing.

If you think you could never keep one of these nasty drinks down, Ahrens disagrees. “So much of what we drink is an acquired taste,” he said. And yet, the museum also keeps a blackboard tally of how often visitors have vomited during the exhibition. Last time we checked, it read, “2 days since last vomit.”

We think we’ll sit this round out.

Cover Photo: nicoletaionescu (Getty Images)

Mandatory Good News: 10 Stories of Local Restaurants Feeding People for Free

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Mandatory Good News: Bar Owner Donates All the Dollar Bills Stapled to Her Walls to Furloughed Employees

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.