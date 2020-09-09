Fun / Weird News
Goats Gone Wild: Hooved Animal Ambushes Squad Car, Eats Sheriff Deputy’s Paperwork

by Mandatory Editors

Law enforcement officers have to put with a lot of bull – but they don’t usually have to battle livestock while on patrol. Until now.

A Georgia sheriff’s deputy recently went to serve civil papers to a resident of Douglas County. She left the door of her squad car open in case she encountered “vicious dogs” and needed to retreat quickly, as she had in the past. This time, however, when she returned to her cruiser, there was a goat in the front seat devouring her paperwork! But that’s not all: after eating its fill of forms and exiting the vehicle, the hooved animal head-butted the deputy in the knees, knocking her down. Luckily, she was unharmed, but the suspect hoofed it down the road and remains at large.

The incident was all caught on tape, of course.

“At the end of the day we all got a little laugh out of it and we hope you do as well!” the sheriff’s department said.

Be careful, officers. It’s a jungle out there. Or at the very least, a petting zoo.

