Culture / Entertainment
Tiger King

8 True Crime Animal Stories to Feed Your ‘Tiger King’ Fix

by Jeff Kronenfeld

If you saw Netflix’s Tiger King, then you know the world of exotic animals can be pretty wild. The show is like an episode of The Trailer Park Boys plus murder and minus 50 IQ points. Above all, this 2020 true-crime docuseries explores the feud between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. However, both big cat collectors come out looking like egomaniacal morons. It has utterly captivated our locked-down nation. The show is one of Netflix’s most successful original productions ever.

If you already finished the series but are still stuck in the house, we got you covered. Our bizarre menagerie will inspire the same awe and disgust as the recent Netflix hit. We have the stories of a feline mastermind, a cephalopod escape artist, and even more animal hijinks. Here are eight animal tales to satisfy your Tiger King craving.

Cover Photo: Netflix

Mandatory Staff Picks: Top 10 TV Shows For Binging Their First Season (That You Can Successfully Stop After)

Entertainment therapy: The 13 Best Nostalgic TV Shows to Make You Feel Better

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.