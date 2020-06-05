Minneapolis CEO Dad Fires Daughter Over Racist, Hitler-Loving Tweets, Should Make For Awkward Father’s Day

It’s tough to be in business with family. But one challenge you’d never expect to face when working with your relatives is having to fire your own daughter. That’s exactly the situation, however, for the CEO of Holy Land, a Minneapolis-based chain of delis.

“It has come to our attention that a team member of the Holy Land posted racial slurs onto social media prior to beginning employment with us. We were not aware of these posts,” company CEO Majdi Wadi posted on Facebook. “As a business that was formed by immigrants, we do not tolerate this type of behavior because it is completely against our beliefs and faith.”

The kicker, of course, was that it was Wadi’s own daughter, Lianne, who was guilty of the online hatred, which came back to bite her in the ass recently when racist social media posts from her teenage years resurfaced. First, there was an Instagram post in which she posed with a monkey coupled with the caption, “Made friends with this little [n-word] today.” Then, screenshots from her deleted Twitter account (@LianneWadi) reappeared. In multiple posts, she directed her hatred at black, Jewish, and gay populations. A few choice tweets include: ‘If it ain’t white, it ain’t right,” “I’m discovering my new love for Mormons… just kidding Hitler all the way,” and “#HighSchoolTaughtMe If your [sic] Somalian your [sic] automatically hated.”

While white people took to social media and comments sections threatening to throw their beloved Holy Land hummus stashes away in protest, Lianne offered up apologies. “I would like to thank the individuals who have brought a previous post from my past to my attention. I am deeply mortified and disgusted by my prior statements. I would like to start by saying it is unacceptable and I deeply and sincerely apologize.” She later added: “I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart. They were such, like, horrible and vile things, and that’s not who I am. It’s not what I believe in. Those statements were made a long time ago, and like I was in a different place in my life. They in no way, shape, or form reflect who I am as a person today.”

Lianne was fired, but we’re not sure she’s learned her lesson, as she’s still active on Instagram – this time posting Black Lives Matter-related content. Meanwhile, Holy Land’s lease at the Midtown Global Market, one of its locations, has been terminated, which should make for a very awkward Father’s Day. What do you give the dad who’s lost everything?

Cover Photo: @holylandmn on Instagram

