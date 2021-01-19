The Best #ByeFelicia Tweets to Send President Trump Packing
Well, folks, we did it. We survived four years of a Donald Trump presidency. Tomorrow, a new day dawns and a leader who actually has experience in politics will take the helm of the highest office in the land. (And a badass female co-pilot who knows how to get shit done will be at his side.)
We can’t breathe a sigh of relief big enough to acknowledge this momentous occasion, nor can we think of snarkier things to say than the brilliant people on Twitter have already tweeted.
The social media site bid farewell to the worst president in history on Tuesday with a trending hashtag of #ByeFelicia. (Though the platform itself said “adios” to him permanently last week.) These are the best tweets celebrating kicking Trump’s ass to the curb. May we never, ever feel the need to tweet about He Whose Name Shall Not Be Spoken ever again.
Phew the day has come#ByeFelicia pic.twitter.com/cCZT1pRWIc
— Isha Verma (@whatifidont13) January 19, 2021
BREAKING: RIGHT NOW at the White House!#ByeFelicia pic.twitter.com/tgs4zG0HoX
— Bryan Dawson (@BryanDawsonUSA) January 19, 2021
Hell yes pic.twitter.com/2aH1yyFObI
— Jack©️ (@Jackasaurus3) January 19, 2021
The milk in my fridge will now outlast the Trump Presidency.#ByeFelicia pic.twitter.com/6Xg2pc9FhJ
— (@LTrotsky21) January 12, 2021
Remember when Melania stole Michelle Obama’s speech #ByeFelicia pic.twitter.com/IPo3Lq7tMU
— Kara (@Kara_Eytcheson) January 19, 2021
the Trump Presidency #IsSoOverrated
racism Multiculturalism #BidenHarrisInauguration dolly parton #tuesdayvibe nypd wonka eric clapton is an a** 2 National Guard #seasonoftrump “Randy Rainbow” bali #ByeFelicia pic.twitter.com/IsN2jWTinv
— Emile Zola (@La_Bete_humaine) January 19, 2021
Me when I woke up and realized that today is the last full day of the #Trump Presidency shit show. #TrumpSeriesFinale #ByeFelicia pic.twitter.com/qKJQIwfYWV
— Lindsey #ExpelTedCruz (@BlueTX2020) January 19, 2021
Exactly 24 hours left of the failed #trump presidency
.#fucktrump #TrumpsLastDay #TrumpSeriesFinale #WorstPresidentEver #EpicFail #ByeFelicia pic.twitter.com/Au9TvdcJUN
— Magdalena Marx (@MagdalenaMarxx) January 19, 2021
Remember, folks: Wednesday is trash day in DC.
#ByeDon #ByeFelicia#MAGAIsCancelled pic.twitter.com/jchFBfKBL3
— Kal-El of Krypton (@MadeOnKrypton) January 19, 2021
Trump is going and the #NRA is bankrupt #ByeFelicia pic.twitter.com/qmMTZqRx8s
— dave (@dave72054810) January 19, 2021
#ByeFelicia One of these things is not like the others. pic.twitter.com/JTt0h5XxSF
— SharonM (@Muthacat) January 19, 2021
From birtherism to plagiarism.
From nudies to nasty jackets.
From tacky holiday decor to a destroyed Rose Garden.
From be best to be gone.#ByeFelicia pic.twitter.com/KUBofELSpJ
— Gibby Wants Justice (@SaintRobin911) January 19, 2021
Aside from trump, which member of the administration are you the most excited to see leave? #ByeFelicia
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 19, 2021
Send Melania back to her planet #ByeFelicia pic.twitter.com/L6SbzcCYDf
— @jsearcy1 (@John03890704) January 19, 2021
The clean up will now begin.. #ByeFelicia pic.twitter.com/geDte0KY1q
— AlisiaD4 (@ALMD4) January 19, 2021
