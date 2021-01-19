Fun / Weird News
Trump

The Best #ByeFelicia Tweets to Send President Trump Packing

by Mandatory Editors

Well, folks, we did it. We survived four years of a Donald Trump presidency. Tomorrow, a new day dawns and a leader who actually has experience in politics will take the helm of the highest office in the land. (And a badass female co-pilot who knows how to get shit done will be at his side.)

We can’t breathe a sigh of relief big enough to acknowledge this momentous occasion, nor can we think of snarkier things to say than the brilliant people on Twitter have already tweeted.

The social media site bid farewell to the worst president in history on Tuesday with a trending hashtag of #ByeFelicia. (Though the platform itself said “adios” to him permanently last week.) These are the best tweets celebrating kicking Trump’s ass to the curb. May we never, ever feel the need to tweet about He Whose Name Shall Not Be Spoken ever again.

Cover Photo: Al Drago / Stringer (Getty Images)

Biden vs. Trump: Which Political Candidate Has Better Hair?

LOL USA: The 20 Funniest Post-Election Tweets to Soak Up Your Tears and Anxiety

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.